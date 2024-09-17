Dolphins reportedly placing Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve with concussion suffered vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins are placing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve with the concussion he suffered Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network reports.
It's not clear from the report how long Tagovailoa will be sidelined. A stint on injured reserve means that Tagovailoa will miss at least four games.
The #Dolphins are placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve because of the concussion he suffered on Thursday night, per me and @MikeGarafolo.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2024
This is in order to give him ample time to progress through the stages of concussion protocol and meet with outside neurologists. pic.twitter.com/GgUK8ME2dg