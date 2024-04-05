Earthquake rattles Northeast U.S.

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News

An earthquake rattled the Northeastern U.S. on Friday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 4.8 magnitude quake was centered near Lebanon, N.J., west of New York City, at a depth of 1 kilometer, and could be felt as far away as Connecticut and upstate New York.

Many New York City residents took to social media to report feeling their apartments shaking, but there were no initial reports of damage, the city's fire department said.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!