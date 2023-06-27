F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in the US without cable

F1 Grand Prix of Canada MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 18: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Team Red Bull, fresh off its 100th F1 Grand Prix victory, heads to its home turf this weekend for the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen remains in the lead for the drivers' championship with 195 points, with fellow Red Bull teammate falling further behind in second place with 126 points. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton bring up third and fourth place at 117 and 102 points, respectively.

Whether you've already got some miles on you as a Formula 1 fan, or this weekend's race is your first time tuning into the action on the track, watching or streaming this wildly popular international sport from the US can be a challenge. If you don't want to have to race to find the F1 Austria Grand Prix on TV, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch F1 races this weekend:

How to watch the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023:

Date: June 30-July 2, 2023

Grand Prix start time: 9 a.m.

Location: Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

What channel is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix on?

The 2023 Austrian Grand Prix will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and stream live on ESPN+. So if you only want to tune in to the main event and you already know you subscribe to ESPN+, then you’re off to the races (literally). If you're still not sure how to stream the race this weekend, keep scrolling, we've got answers for you.

This F1 season, all 23 races in the championship will air across ESPN platforms, with 18 of the 23 airing on either ABC or ESPN and ESPN+, and the other five airing on ESPN2. So for cord cutters, we recommend a live TV streaming service such as Hulu’s live TV bundle, which includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

How to watch F1 in the USA:

How to stream F1 for free from the US

Don't want to deal with racing to find F1 coverage across ESPN platforms every Grand Prix? We've got a hack for you. Residents of Luxembourg or Austria are able to watch free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2023 on the free-to-air ServusTV and ORF. If you don't live in either of those countries, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

Other ways to watch the F1 Austrian Grand Prix without cable:

F1 Austrian Grand Prix schedule:

Friday, June 30

Free Practice 1: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Qualifying: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Sprint Qualifying: 6 a.m. - 6:44 a.m.

Sprint Race: 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Sunday, July 2

Race: 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 live updates:

Check back here during the weekend for live F1 Grand Prix updates from Yahoo Sports.