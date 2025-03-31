Fantasy Baseball 2-Start Pitcher Rankings: Streaming options ready to help this week — and possibly all season

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 25: Kumar Rocker #80 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Kansas City Royals during of a spring training game at Globe Life Field on March 25, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

It’s never too early to stream starters, as successful weeks in April count just as much as those that happen in the summer. And the first week of the season offers a few starters who combine streamer value with long-term potential. The first four pitchers on this list are a tier above those who are ranked below them. On the hitting side, this is a good time to find an extra player from the Twins and Reds.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Kumar Rocker, Rangers, 52% (@CIN, vs. TB)

We'll typically only include players rostered in less than 50% of Yahoo Fantasy leagues in this weekly piece, but we'll make an exception for one of baseball’s best prospects. Rocker is a bit of control away from making a big splash. Unfortunately, limiting walks is vital to success, and the youngster issued nine free passes in 13 spring training innings after walking six in 11.2 innings late last season. Still, Rocker’s upside is so great that I would take the chance in most leagues. After all, he could easily strike out a dozen batters this week.

Grant Holmes, Braves, 34% (@LAD, vs. MIA)

Although Holmes made most of his 2024 appearances as a reliever, he was also effective out of the rotation, logging a 40:9 K:BB ratio across seven starts. The long ball was his weakness as a starter, as he allowed six homers across 33.2 innings, vs. one homer across 34.2 innings when working out of the bullpen. Holmes is a terrific streamer for his home start against the Marlins. Unfortunately, his road outing against the Dodgers is among the toughest for any hurler this week.

[It's not too late — join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

Ben Brown, Cubs, 10% (@ATH, vs. SD)

The Cubs admirably chose upside over a boring veteran when they tabbed Brown as their fifth starter instead of Colin Rea. The youngster will need to prove that he can last in the rotation with a two-pitch arsenal, but he has already shown that he can rack up whiffs in a hurry (career 10.7 K/9 rate). The fact that Brown has both streamer and long-term potential makes him one of the best options this week.

David Peterson, Mets, 26% (@MIA, vs. TOR)

Peterson’s strikeout rate dropped sharply last season (19.8%), but on a positive note he was much better at keeping the ball in the yard. The southpaw is a low-ceiling, high-floor starter to can be used in 12-team leagues during a week with a favorable pair of matchups.

Kris Bubic, Royals, 16% (@MIL, vs. BAL)

After previously struggling as a starter, Bubic thrived out of the bullpen during a 2024 season in which his enjoyed a velocity uptick on his fastball. The right-hander was a popular sleeper during draft season, and I understand the intrigue, but his matchups this week are challenging enough for me to suggest pumping the brakes in leagues that are smaller than 12 teams.

Luis L. Ortiz, Guardians, 5% (@SD, @LAA)

Ortiz will make his Guardians debut with a pair of road matchups. The former Pirate is coming off a season in which he logged an impressive 3.32 ERA, albeit with ERA estimators that were all north of 4.00. The matchups are reasonable, and the Guardians typically do a good job with their hurlers, but there is enough uncertainty with Ortiz to limit his usage to deeper formats.

Chris Paddack, Twins, 7% (@CWS, vs. HOU)

Paddack wasn’t as bad last year as his 4.99 ERA suggests (4.11 FIP), and he was effective during spring training (21:4 K:BB ratio). He also opens the week with a favorable matchup against the lowly White Sox. Paddack can be considered in 15-team leagues but that’s his ceiling at the moment.

Will Warren, Yankees, 9% (vs. ARI, @PIT)

Warren gained some sleeper appeal when a rash of injuries helped him to win a rotation spot, but he still has plenty to prove in regular season action. His matchup against an Arizona offense that led MLB in runs scored last year is enough of a reason to keep him on the bench or waiver wire in leagues of 12 teams or less.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Reese Olson (Tigers) vs. CWS (Saturday, 28)

Casey Mize (Tigers) vs. CWS (Tuesday, 14)

AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) vs. MIA (Saturday, 28)

Tylor Megill (Mets) vs. TOR (Friday, 12)

José Soriano (Angels) vs. CLE (Friday, 27)

Michael Wacha (Royals) vs. BAL (Saturday, 39)

Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) vs. CHC (Wednesday, 51)

Landen Roupp (Giants) @HOU (Tuesday, 10)

Dean Kremer (Orioles) @KC (Friday, 6)

Dustin May (Dodgers) vs. ATL (Tuesday, 36)

Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) @ CWS (Tuesday, 1)

Hayden Wesneski (Astros) vs. SF (Tuesday, 2)

Nestor Cortes (Brewers) vs. CIN (Thursday, 33)

Jameson Taillon (Cubs) @ATH (Wednesday, 16)

Luis Severino (Athletics) vs. CHC (Tuesday, 46)

Zack Littell (Rays) @TEX (Friday, 7)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Minnesota Twins @CWS, vs. CIN: The Twins are not only one of just four teams to play four games over the next four days, but they also have the benefit of facing a lackluster White Sox pitching staff in three of the contests. With three right-handed starters on the docket, lefty sluggers Matt Wallner (26%) and Trevor Larnach (4%) are the top players to add. Ryan Jeffers (25%) is a catcher to consider.

Cincinnati Reds vs. TEX, @CIN: The Reds will enjoy four games at homer-happy venues, with their three home contests coming against right-handed starters. Lefty swingers TJ Friedl (37%) and Gavin Lux (7%) are fine options, as is Jake Fraley (1%) in deep leagues. Jeimer Candelario (11%) is a strong option for those who need a corner infielder.