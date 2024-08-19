Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Last call for Kyle Harrison!

Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Kyle Harrison #45 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on August 13, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

This is the best group of two-start options fantasy baseball managers have seen in several weeks. There is only one hurler who I would label as a surefire success, but there are many other men with a solid chance of getting the job done. The one caveat of this week’s group is that several members have at least one start against a potent lineup. On the hitting side, the high-scoring D-backs and underwhelming Rays are the two best offenses to target for short-term assistance.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Kyle Harrison, 54% (vs. CWS, @SEA)

Zebby Matthews, 3% (@SD, vs. STL)14 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) who has incredible matchups this week. His first start comes against the historically bad White Sox, who have scored 68 fewer runs than any other team. Then, he'll wrap things up against a Mariners lineup that leads the majors in strikeouts and ranks 26th in runs scored. For one week, Harrison should be rostered in all leagues, and fantasy baseball managers are catching on quickly, with his roster percentage jumping from 45% to 54% overnight.

Zebby Matthews, 21% (@SD, vs. STL)

Matthews is an exciting rookie who was terrific in the minors this year (2.60 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 10.6 K/9 rate) and solid in his big league debut (5 IP, 2 ER, 5 SO). He has incredible control skills (22 BB in 205.1 career Minor League innings), which should make him a WHIP asset right away. Matthews has a tough matchup against the Padres (ninth in runs scored, last in strikeouts) and a favorable one against the Cardinals (24th in runs scored).

DJ Herz, 6% (vs. COL, @ATL)

After mixing between terrific and terrible outings in his initial Major League starts, Herz has been more predictable of late. The southpaw has logged a 3.04 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in the second half, while posting a solid 27:10 K:BB ratio. His home outing against the Rockies (28th in runs scored on the road, second in total strikeouts) is good enough to get Herz into most roto lineups, while managers cross their fingers for a successful start against the Braves.

Martín Pérez, 22% (vs. MIN, vs. NYM)

An under-the-radar deadline deal has made a surprising impact, as Pérez has been terrific (1.96 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 21:3 K:BB ratio) in three starts with the Padres. The lefty was previously a fantasy afterthought but can now be started in most leagues during a week that includes two starts at his pitcher-friendly home park against top-12 offenses.

Joey Estes, 7% (vs. TB, vs. MIL)

There is a silver lining for those who look past Estes’ 4.72 ERA. The righty has used impressive control (2.2 BB/9 rate) to produce a respectable 1.21 WHIP, and he has been better with run prevention of late, posting a 3.28 ERA since the All-Star break. Still, there is limited upside with someone who has compiled just 66 punchouts in 87.2 innings. Estes can be started in most head-to-head formats and deep roto leagues.

Matthew Boyd, 15% (@NYY, vs. TEX)

Boyd returned from Tommy John surgery last week and posted a promising stat line that included six strikeouts and zero walks across 5.1 innings of one-run ball. For those who have forgotten about this left-handed veteran, he has a long history of struggling to keep the ball in the yard. The start at Yankee Stadium will be enough to scare away managers in roto leagues.

Frankie Montas, 13% (@STL, @OAK)

Being traded from the Reds to the Brewers hasn’t made much of a difference for Montas, who has produced a 3.86 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP with his new teams. Still, he has the potential to limit scoring and earn a win this week when he faces two offenses that rank among the bottom 10 in scoring. The total package is appealing enough for consideration in points leagues.

José Quintana, 23% (vs. BAL, @SD)

After posting a 1.91 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP across eight starts from the middle of June to the end of July, Quintana has faltered in three August outings (15.2 IP, 12 ER, 13:10 K:BB). His early summer success was more a result of good luck than improved skill, and overall, Quintana remains a streamer-worthy starter who should spend most of his time on the waiver wire. Two matchups against offenses that are top 10 in scoring will limit the righty to points league consideration this week.

Luis L. Ortiz, 19% (@TEX, vs. CIN)

Ortiz had some initial success as a starter before logging a 6.33 ERA and a 12:9 K:BB ratio across his past four starts. The lack of whiffs is especially concerning for someone who is now a risky option and better utilized in points leagues for two starts this week against mid-pack offenses.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in brackets.

Jeffrey Springs @OAK (Thursday, 45)

Bowden Francis vs. LAA (Friday, 24)

Eduardo Rodríguez @MIA (Tuesday, 48)

Jordan Montgomery @MIA (Wednesday, 45)

Keider Montero @CWS (Friday, 3)

Osvaldo Bido vs. TB (Thursday, 18)

Yariel Rodríguez vs. CIN (Wednesday, 11)

Michael Lorenzen vs. LAA (Wednesday, 16)

Mitchell Parker vs. COL (Wednesday, 16)

Hayden Birdsong @SEA (Friday, 16)

David Festa vs. STL (Friday, 14)

Brant Hurter @CHC (Thursday, 0)

Aaron Civale @STL (Thursday, 32)

Simeon Woods Richardson @SD (Wednesday, 18)

Paul Blackburn @SD (Friday, 29)

Kyle Gibson vs. MIL (Wednesday, 29)

Mitch Spence vs. TB (Wednesday, 4)

Max Meyer vs. CHC (Friday, 17)

Cal Quantrill @WSH (Thursday, 8)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Rays @ A’s

The streaming options on the Rays are easy to determine, as the club will face four mediocre right-handed starters over the next four days. Brandon Lowe (46%) is playing well and bats second in the lineup against righties, while Junior Caminero (56%) remains available in shallow leagues.

D-backs @ Marlins

This is too easy. An Arizona offense that leads the majors in runs scored is set to face a Marlins staff that ranks 28th in ERA. Joc Pederson (50%) and Geraldo Perdomo (25%) are the best men to stream from this offense, while Adrian Del Castillo (4%) is a fine catching streamer in deep formats.