Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Everyone's favorite post-hype sleeper is almost back

Washington Nationals v Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 06: Victor Robles #16 of the Washington Nationals gets ready in the batters box against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The following players are widely available in Yahoo Fantasy Baseball formats and may be worth grabbing, depending on your league’s depth.

Victor Robles, OF, Washington Nationals (3% rostered)

Robles is expected to return from the IL this week and should quickly become a nice source of stolen bases. He’s been a massive fantasy bust since hitting 17 homers and swiping 28 bags his rookie year in 2019, routinely falling well short of his projections. But Robles was quietly showing real signs of progress at the plate before suffering back spasms. He’s not going to provide a ton of power, but Robles is sporting his highest career average exit velocity while cutting his K% nearly in half (and also owning a career-best walk rate).

He returns with a .275 expected batting average, a .388 OBP and a 112 wRC+ that’s 20 points higher than the season he combined for 45 homers/steals. Robles recorded eight stolen bases over just 30 games before getting injured, so he can be a difference-maker in that category moving forward.

Tommy Pham, OF, New York Mets (5%)

Pete Alonso's injury has opened regular playing time for Pham, who's been one of the league's hottest players in June (1.235 OPS), leading all hitters in xwOBA. Pham also has the most barrels over the last 100 swings and the highest average exit velocity over the last 10 days. His max exit velocity this season is in the top 10% of the league. Pretty good!

Pham has disappointed and dealt with numerous injuries over the past few seasons but also owns two 20/20 campaigns during his career. He looks healthy again (and more time at DH hopefully keeps him that way) and should be added in fantasy leagues with his new full-time role.

Kutter Crawford, SP, Boston Red Sox (3%)

Crawford remains widely available despite having a 6:1 K:BB ratio and a 1.01 WHIP and recently earning a spot in Boston's rotation; a move solidified when Chris Sale was placed on the 60-day IL. Crawford needs to start working deeper into games to carry real fantasy value, but that's likely to come as he builds stamina after pitching out of the bullpen.

Crawford has a lot of intriguing peripherals under the hood, including a place in the top one percent of the league in Chase Rate, top seven percent in average exit velocity and the top five percent in walk rate. He also has a big spin rate and a 2.87 xERA. Over his last 300 pitches, Crawford has induced the most chases while allowing the fewest barrels among all starters. That sure seems like a recipe to get batters out.

Bonus points: Kutter throws a cutter a third of the time.

He gets a favorable home matchup against the Rockies during his next start and should be added in deeper fantasy leagues.

Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles (7%)

Cowser isn't quite as exciting as recent call-up Elly De La Cruz, who broke FAAB over the weekend, but he's another exciting prospect who could soon get promoted. A top-five pick in the 2021 draft, Cowser is hitting .336 with a 168 wRC+ in Triple-A this season, including a 22.6 K% and a 21.1 BB%. The outfielder spent some time on the IL but has racked up eight homers and five steals over 42 games (while scoring 45 runs). Baltimore is in contention, so there's a chance Cowser is up before the end of the month. Projections have him as an immediate above-average hitter, and Cowser's power/speed upside makes him a potential fantasy star.

Bryan Woo, SP, Seattle Mariners (4%)

Woo dominated Double-A this season with a 2.05 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and a 27.3 K-BB% that was seventh-best in the minors. He has an ugly 10.80 ERA after two starts since getting called up to Seattle, but that also comes with a 2.82 FIP and a 33.3 K% that would rank second among MLB starters this year. Moreover, the two outings both came on the road and against offenses that rank top-six in wRC+. Woo gets a favorable home matchup versus the White Sox later this week and should be added in deep fantasy leagues.