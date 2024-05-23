Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Time to take advantage of Phillies heading to Coors

MLB: MAY 10 Phillies at Marlins MIAMI, FL - MAY 10: Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) claps and stomps his foot to the beat during the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins on Friday, May 10, 2024 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Many MLB teams are deploying midlevel starters this weekend, which makes the streaming options on the hitting side less plentiful than usual. But there are still some potential gems to consider, led by Brandon Marsh, Wilyer Abreu and Tyler Freeman. On the pitching side, there are several great options during the next three days, which should create some exciting weekly finishes in head-to-head leagues.

Matchups to Target

Phillies @ Rockies

Every member of the Phillies lineup should be active this weekend for a series at Coors Field against a trio of unremarkable starters who are part of a staff with a league-worst 5.23 ERA. Brandon Marsh (35% rostered) is the best player to add, but Johan Rojas (6%) and Whit Merrifield (8%) deserve a spot in 12-team leagues for a few days. In deep formats, Edmundo Sosa (5%) is an option.

Red Sox vs. Brewers

Boston will enjoy playing at home against three mediocre Milwaukee right-handers. Wilyer Abreu (36%) has been hitting second in the lineup against righties, which means that he might be the best option in this article. Connor Wong (35%) has been hitting in the heart of the lineup and is therefore a good catching streamer.

Astros @ A’s

Southpaw J.P. Sears (Saturday) is having a decent season, but he is sandwiched this weekend by unimpressive righties who could be hit hard by an effective Astros lineup. A pair of outfielders deserve streaming attention. Jake Meyers (12%) has swung a hot bat of late, and Chas McCormick (36%) is ready to turn around a disappointing season now that he is back from the IL.

Guardians @ Angels

Cleveland is in prime position to score early and often when they face two Los Angeles lefties with an ERA over 4.50 and a right-hander (José Soriano) who allows his share of base runners. Leadoff hitter Tyler Freeman (30%) is the best man to target from this lineup and offers the bonus of being eligible at four positions.

Matchups to Avoid

Brewers @ Red Sox

Milwaukee’s effective lineup may have a slow weekend against two Red Sox starters with a sub-2.20 ERA and one with a 3.04 mark. The Brewers have hit well enough that William Contreras, Christian Yelich and Willy Adames can stay in all lineups. Brice Turang can remain active in roto leagues and those in deep formats can stick with Joey Ortiz.

Cardinals vs. Cubs

One of baseball’s best rivalries might involve a low-scoring weekend for the home team when St. Louis brings an offense that sits 27th in runs scored into a matchup against three starters with an ERA under 2.25. There are no players in this lineup who must remaining active for such a tough slate of weekend games.

Nationals vs. Mariners

Plenty of teams have had trouble with the quintet of effective righties in the Mariners rotation. Washington’s mediocre offense group is unlikely to score in bunches against this staff, which means that CJ Abrams is the only Nats player who belongs in weekend lineups.

Pirates vs. Braves

Pittsburgh’s offense isn’t strong enough to overcome three effective Atlanta starters and a bullpen with a 3.24 ERA. Those in 12-team roto leagues will likely leave Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds in the lineup, but there is no member of the Bucs who should stay active in 10-team formats or points leagues.

Seeking Saves

SHALLOW LEAGUE SPECIAL: Trevor Megill, 54%, Milwaukee Brewers

Megill is the most widely available closer who plays for a team that is good enough to provide multiple save chances this weekend. The Brewers will have their work cut out for them against three effective Boston starters, which means that any late-inning leads will likely be narrow ones.

Seeking Steals

Willi Castro (64%) and Edouard Julien (47%), Minnesota Twins

Castro and Julien lead the Twins in steals, which makes them prime candidates to swipe a bag this weekend against Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, who has thrown out just seven would-be base stealers en route to allowing the second most thefts of any catcher. The lefty swinging Julien is especially appealing when factoring in that all three Rangers starters will throw from the right side.

Streaming starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Reese Olson vs. TOR (Sunday, 42)

Dean Kremer @CWS (Saturday, 39)

Christian Scott vs. SF (Friday, 29)

Taj Bradley vs. KC (Sunday, 47)

Michael Wacha @TB (Sunday, 37)

James Paxton @CIN (Friday, 43)

Sean Manaea vs. SF (Sunday, 31)

Aaron Civale vs. KC (Saturday, 40)

Mitchell Parker vs. SEA (Sunday, 20)

Trevor Williams vs. SEA (Saturday, 39)

Alek Manoah @DET (Friday, 47)

Ben Lively @LAA (Sunday, 20)

Jose Soriano vs. CLE (Saturday, 10)

Erick Fedde vs. BAL (Saturday, 49)

Spencer Arrighetti @OAK (Saturday, 2)

Robert Gasser @BOS (Sunday, 24)

Ryan Weathers @ARI (Sunday, 11)

Chris Paddack vs. TEX (Saturday, 20)

Andrew Abbott vs. LAD (Sunday, 44)

Reid Detmers vs. CLE (Sunday, 30)