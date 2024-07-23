Fantasy Basketball: 5 risers and fallers from 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League

NBA: Summer League-Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors Jul 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) dribbles in front of Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the third quarter at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports (Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League concluded last night, with the Miami Heat crowned champions. In an exciting game that needed an Elam ending in overtime, we saw 2023-24 waiver-wire guys like GG Jackson and Scottie Pippen Jr. ball out in a setting where they were the stars. It doesn't matter whether you're a rookie or a vet; it's an opportunity to level up, and several players have done so throughout the 11 days in Vegas.

Only some of these players will qualify as a potential fantasy basketball asset, but after discussing the five standout performers from opening weekend, here are the rest of my risers and fallers for the Vegas Summer League.

NBA Summer League risers

Matas Buzelis - Forward, Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan led the league in minutes played last season, so his departure opened up a lot of minutes on the wing in Chicago. Buzelis, the 19-year-old rookie from the now-defunct G League Ignite, made waves in Vegas, delivering several highlight-reel plays while invoking confidence in the Bulls' burgeoning youth movement.

Buzelis acted as the top option, putting up 17 shot attempts per game. While inefficient (34/21/74 shooting splits), he was able to get to the line and finish through contact — which is promising considering his age and slender frame.

Matas Buzelis is so fun to watch 👀



18 points | 2 steals | 4 blocks pic.twitter.com/GqvJzFks8g — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 17, 2024

What's more, his defensive efforts, averaging four stocks (two steals + two blocks) per game, could potentially earn him immediate playing time. If he continues to apply what he's learned from watching Andrei Kirilenko, he could emerge as a player to target over the recently re-signed Patrick Williams.

Kel’el Ware - Center, Miami Heat

Ware was the most impressive big man I witnessed across all Summer Leagues. He landed on my watchlist after making noise at the California Classic and took that energy into Vegas. He was one of the main reasons the Heat went 6-0 in Vegas, finishing third on the team in scoring (18.0/g) and first in rebounds (8.3/g) while averaging 2.5 stocks in 26.5 minutes per game.

The versatile big man looks every bit the part of a guy who will start immediately for the Heat, potentially sliding Bam Adebayo to his more natural position as a power forward. At worst, Ware can be an effective per-minute backup center because of his ability to shoot, catch lobs, rebound and protect the rim. I will draft him for the upside in the later rounds next season.

Brandin Podziemski - Guard, Golden State Warriors

The second-year guard will be the starting shooting guard for Golden State next season, so it was great to see Podziemski openly want additional reps this summer. It started with his participation in USA Basketball, playing for the USA Select Team and ended with him playing two Vegas Summer League games — an exercise that proved fruitful, as he was one of the best players to touch the floor.

Podz was shut down after just two games, during which he averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.5 3s per game. Like a few other sophomores on the risers list, Podz was too good for Summer League, but his willingness to get valuable reps with his teammates shows a level of maturity and leadership from the young combo guard.

He'll be a fine late-round selection next year, and his potential is something to look forward to in the upcoming NBA season.

Karlo Matković - Forward/Center, New Orleans Pelicans

I know you're probably giving me the Snoop Dogg "Who??" meme, but the 51st pick of the 2022 NBA Draft stood out more than any other Pelicans player at Summer League. The stats won't jump off the page, but he was making an impact whenever he was on the floor.

Pelicans GM David Griffin has been raving about him, and I see why. His range, shot-blocking, athleticism and being an effective lob threat in the pick-and-roll earned him a three-year deal in Vegas — and not a two-way contract.

Karlo Matkovic with an impressive and efficient performance for the @PelicansNBA in Vegas! 👏



25 PTS (11-13 FGM)

5 REB

3 BLK#NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/Zjk78FHplL — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2024

He can push for a timeshare with Daniel Theis right away. Matković adds another dimension offensively than Theis, and with rookie Yves Missi looking extremely raw, I'm eyeing Matković as a deep sleeper heading into next season.

Donovan Clingan - Center, Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams is officially on notice, meanwhile Deandre Ayton might be looking over his shoulder in short order because Clingan looks like he could be a force on the interior. He led the Summer League in rebounds (12.3) and blocks (4.3) per game. Although Clingan made just 36% of his shot attempts, he doesn't project as much of a scorer in the league. Making a Walker Kessler-like impact in his rookie season is possible, especially if Clingan gets at least 20 minutes per night in the regular season.

Others who impressed with no the path to fantasy relevance (yet)

Bub Carrington

Jaylon Tyson

Jarace Walker

Tyler Kolek

Bobi Klintman

Jordan Miller

Leonard Miller

D.J. Steward

Rob Dillingham

Pelle Larsson

Summer League Fallers

Alex Sarr - Forward/Center, Washington Wizards

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft definitely popped on the defensive end, but offensively, it was a different story. In four games, Sarr shot 11% from the 3 on four attempts per game and 19% overall on 12 attempts per game. He had a two-game stretch of shooting 1-for-21, yikes. Not even Bronny James was slumping that hard.

No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr's last two Summer League games 😮



0 PTS, 0-15 FG, 9 REB

2 PTS, 1-6 FG, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/CmMjVa3VJK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2024

He'll figure it out — he's only 19 years old — but it was clear he was forcing the issue. He will need to recalibrate his shot selection and use his size to get better looks at the rim and in the mid-range. Bad shooting aside, his ability to generate stocks, plus potentially seeing starters' minutes, offers some intrigue as a late-rounder going into next season.

Jordan Hawkins - Guard, New Orleans Pelicans

The second-year guard was on my watchlist because I predicted he would play a pivotal role running the offense with a green light at shooting guard. I mean, the kid played in 67 games last season and held his own so he was trending to be the "too good for summer league" tier of guys.

Spoiler alert: he was not.

Across four games, Hawkins shot 28% from the field and only provided 5.2 combined rebounds and assists with 1.2 stocks and 3.6 turnovers. He saw an insane 31% usage rate, so to see next to no counting stats is disappointing. For what it's worth, he didn't play well last year either, so maybe Summer League just isn't his thing. However, the backcourt in New Orleans is loaded and this performance gives me no reason to target him in fantasy.

MarJon Beauchamp - Forward, Milwaukee Bucks

The 24th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft averaged 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.5 turnovers per game with 33/30/85 shooting splits. While the counting stats were okay, the Beauchamp ship sailed as the Bucks recently signed Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr.

Whew buddy. Doc Rivers just straight up said MarJon has struggled with the quick decision making he’ll need to play with Giannis/Dame/Khris. It might be over.



He also ASKED FOR ANOTHER FREE DINNER — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) July 17, 2024

Beauchamp's poor decision-making and inefficiency are still present beyond the box score. Despite being a former first-round pick, he's unlikely to crack the rotation, with Doc Rivers publicly voicing his lack of progression in particular areas.

Marcus Sasser - Guard, Detroit Pistons

Sasser struggled with turnovers (3.4/g) and didn't find his shot for much of the five games he played in Las Vegas. He shot 33% from the field and 25% from 3 — the inefficiencies are areas of concern as he enters his second NBA season. He'll presumably play behind Cade Cunningham at point guard, but F Bobi Klintman emerged as the best playmaker on their Summer League roster.

I'm unsure what happened, but Sasser took a step back this summer and will not be on my fantasy radar.

Yves Missi - Center, New Orleans Pelicans

The rookie from Baylor averaged three more minutes per game than Matković and yet produced a similar stat line with far less efficiency. Since the Pelicans' only offseason move in the frontcourt was to add Missi and Theis, I thought Missi had an opportunity to get minutes immediately, but I've since soured on that idea, knowing how far apart he and Matković's offense games are.

Missi's true shooting (.512) and eFG percentages (.462) were below average on top of his 97.7 offensive rating. He had a chance to earn minutes soon, but now, the more NBA-ready Matković will pass over him.

Others who disappointed

Gradey Dick

Ben Sheppard

A.J. Griffin, Jr.