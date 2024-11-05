Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Defense

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner, left, celebrates with linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

In Week 9, fantasy football managers leaning on two of fantasy football's stronger defenses (Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers) were forced to look toward other streaming options thanks to a bye. Hopefully, if you were one of those rosters in need, you turned to the Los Angeles Rams, who managed a 22-point day on the back of a seven-sack, 3-INT bullying against the Seattle Seahawks.

Though this unit started the year slow, this unit has come on strong since its bye. Over the past three weeks, the Rams have been a top-10 defense in terms of yards per play (4.7) and scoring drive percentage (29.7%), while tying for the second-most sacks in the league (11).

Rookies dominated headlines for the Rams in Week 9, in particular. Jared Verse and Braden Fisk (the Rams' first and second-round picks, respectively) combined for three sacks and four tackles for a loss on the day, while their third-round pick, safety Kamren Kinchens, managed two stunning interceptions.

Can the Rams D/ST maintain their dominance in Week 10 against a reinvigorated Miami Dolphins offense? Find out where L.A. landed in our team's Week 10 defense rankings:

