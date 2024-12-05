Fantasy Football Week 14: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Steelers Bengals Football Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, left, and running back Chase Brown, center, listen to quarterback Joe Burrow, right, call a play during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar) (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)
By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 14 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 14 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 14 Strategy

Week 14 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options
Which players will make or break your lineup
Bust candidates: Players who could disappoint
Numbers Do Lie: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is having the flukiest season ever
Matchups to exploit to give you an edge
5 RBs to stash ahead of the fantasy playoffs
Ranking the best (and worst) RB playoff schedules
Storylines to watch in Week 14: Yes, there are still reasons to keep Tyreek Hill in lineups
Running back report: Latest on fantasy's most important position
Panic Meter: Time to worry about Breece Hall?
Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Finding trustworthy emergency starts for Week 14
Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 14 Conviction Picks

Week 14 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 14

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 14 preview, lineup advice

Fantasy Film Room: 5 defenses you didn't know were a fantasy problem + TNF preview
Stats you need to know for Week 14
Week 14 waiver wire pickups + Panic Meter finale and final coping corner
Week 13 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

High-upside quarterbacks for Week 14
High-upside running backs for Week 14
High-upside wide receivers for Week 14
High-upside tight ends for Week 14
Should Isaac Guerendo get the green light for Week 14?
Is Jayden Reed set to take off against the Lions?
Does it make sense to start Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in Week 14?
Which running backs should you stash for Week 14?
Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 14
We owe Arthur Smith an Apology: Kyle Pitts is not the next great TE
Care/Don't Care: Bills have a dangerous run game & 49ers are done
Cousins looked cooked, is it time for the Falcons to start Penix Jr.?
Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 14
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!