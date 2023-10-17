Fantasy Football Week 6 Bad Beats: Austin Ekeler wins the matchup but loses the game

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Markquese Bell #14 of the Dallas Cowboys tackles Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

Week 6 is barely in the rearview mirror, but the sting of victory being snatched by the jaws of defeat is still very fresh — maybe even somewhat raw. That’s what this article is for: to deal with that — and it will be each week throughout the fantasy football season.

We put out the call to the fantasy football community for everyone's Week 6 bad beats. Call it part-group therapy, part-group hug. Even a little bit screaming into the night. We've all had those bad beats that are so razor-thin they hurt like a paper cut with salt dumped on it.

This is to let everyone who had a bad beat know that they’re not alone. Time for us to commiserate in our shared misery.

It was the Battle Royale that would have made headlines like a heavyweight title fight. Or maybe not. Still, the anticipation for Harmon's Hedge vs. Too SEKSy for This League was palpable. The buildup on Ekeler's Edge between Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Fantasy co-host Matt Harmon had been growing for weeks.

Could they deliver a barn burner? What a battle it was.

Ekeler had the strange coincidence of going against himself in fantasy, something Harmon had held over him since draft day. Ekeler did, however, have Justin Herbert in that powder blue 10 jersey that looks almost perfect, and the Dallas defense. Harmon was anticipating the return of Ekeler, and getting weekly updates from, well, Austin himself.

The back and forth was breathtaking, with multiple lead changes in the game. It was down to less than a point with the Chargers in the red zone late in the fourth quarter. Herbert passed to Ekeler with 7:54 remaining, and No. 30 fought for every last inch, but he was just a yard short. A touchdown would have put Harmon's Hedge ahead. Instead, a Herbert pass to Gerald Everett widened the lead for Too SEKSy for This League. In the real Monday Night Football game, the score was tied 17-17.

You won't want to miss Ekeler's Edge on Wednesday with @MattHarmon_BYB and @AustinEkeler 👀 pic.twitter.com/6XyyHazjeM — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 17, 2023

But that was not the end of the scoring. With the Chargers getting the ball back late in the fourth, now trailing 20-17, it was time for more points. Alas, the points all went to Too SEKSy for This League, as a late Micah Parsons sack and Stephon Gilmore interception sealed the fantasy victory for Ekeler. It's no consolation for the real-life 20-17 loss for the Chargers.

"Winning the game and playing well is a lot higher [on the priority list] than our fantasy league, and I wish I would have beaten myself this last week," Ekeler said on the upcoming episode of Ekeler's Edge, which comes out Wednesday.

Were there other bad beats? Of course, and coincidentally several ended on the same sequence of events as the Ekeler-Harmon tilt, while many others were tied to other aspects of the Monday night matchup. Hopefully, these bad beats weren't too tilting.

Late INT, Tough L

Was winning until the Herbert interception ☹️ pic.twitter.com/bwq8u7Nh3F — Garret WATO (@GarretWATO) October 17, 2023

That last Herbert interception was the difference between savoring victory and the hand-wringing that comes with defeat for @GarretWATO. It would be good to know the rest of the roster, just to see what other players might have gone off or let down. Keep reminding yourself that Herbert will come through way more often than not.

Sack and pick, did the trick

Last plays by the Dallas defense made this comeback win happen for my friend 😵 pic.twitter.com/jBHEB9uOR8 — Daniel Moreno 🐦‍⬛ (@MorenosaurioRex) October 17, 2023

Dallas D gets the interception right after Micah Parsons sacked Herbert. What a nail-biting loss for @MorenosaurioRex. Shoutout to all Clerks and Kevin Smith fans who got the Berserkers team name. Cult classic.

The int at the end of the game for Herbert had me losing by .42 instead of winning :( pic.twitter.com/SODqrwXf2I — Diego Granados (@diegogranados33) October 17, 2023

The other side of the coin, Herbert's last interception brought the bad beat for @diegogranados33. And all "Married With Children" and Al Bundy fans will get that Polk High Legend team name. Cue Sinatra singing "Love and Marriage."

Feeling incomplete

Would be 6-0 if Herbert had just made one of those big completions to Allen pic.twitter.com/PNeFncwCDv — Harry Abelson (@HarryAbelson) October 17, 2023

Yes, one of those incompletions to Keenan Allen would have been nice to turn into a completion, but @HarryAbelson also rostered the Dallas D. That late interception was good for you, no? No?

Never mind being 6-0. National attention on going unbeaten would have hurt your title-winning chances. Ask the 2007 Patriots.

If only ...

My opponent was winless going into this week’s contest. I needed 13 from Joshua Palmer to win and improve to 4-2. Instead, Justin Herbert’s INT with under 2 minutes to go sealed my fate; Palmer had 10; Up and Adams wins by 2 to improve to 1-5; I fall to 3-3!😵‍💫 #FFLBadBeats pic.twitter.com/7uAadGrJbn — Real Sports Junkie of Florida (@SportsJunkieFLA) October 17, 2023

If only the refs hadn't called a penalty to call back a Josh Palmer TD, @SportsJunkieFLA might be singing a different tune. Hey, now UP and Adams, you don't have to feel so bad about being winless.

Fighting for that extra yard

Had false hope just for Ekeler to take it away late pic.twitter.com/FjHCoCucb4 — Vin Monte (@V_Monte) October 17, 2023

Oh, that extra yard that Ekeler was fighting for would have looked so good in this comeback attempt for @V_Monte. He's going to make up for lost time. Good times are coming.

Missed FG, not missed receptions

Dak refusing to throw to Ferguson was not ideal pic.twitter.com/wV3e4mJPUS — Brandon Mostyn (@Brandon_Mostyn) October 17, 2023

Yes, @Brandnon_Mostyn needed just another Jake Ferguson catch to get the win. At least Brandon isn't fixated on Tyler Bass missing a pair of field goals, either of which would have made the difference.

Question on QB scoring

My opponent had the Dallas Defense so it was back and forth all night. pic.twitter.com/j6iSe36Svx — D-Brain (Kered) (@iowahawkfan21) October 17, 2023

Yes, totally understood how heartbreaking it was to get a bad beat off a late sack and interception from the Dallas defense. What I'd like to know from @iowahawkfan21 is what scoring settings that league has for quarterbacks that Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen could score 30+ points each after the turtle races they played in. Do they get points per pass attempt?

Double-edged loss

This one was brutal. I literally needed 1 more yard by Keenan Allen last night. To add insult to injury, I'm a Colts fan and had to face all those Colts. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/IcskWkZYx2 — Steve Robinson (@stobbz17) October 17, 2023

Yes, these losses are brutal, but @stobbz17 should tip the cap, or curl the mustache, for your opponent winning while subbing in Gardner Minshew at quarterback. Especially for your Colts (sorry about that loss, too). Now, where's that order of Olave Garden breadsticks?

Ultimate turnaround

Our friend @FarhatTony had the distinction of having Justin Herbert going against his opponent rostering the Dallas defense. That last interception was a three-point swing and gave Gregor Kazzab the win. Tony, at least you don't have to worry about Herbert having the bye week the rest of the season.

A Tie?

Herbert’s pick gave away the lead. A tie?! pic.twitter.com/CUW84AXXRb — Kale Glynn (@Farm_Lift) October 17, 2023

They're as rare as a solar eclipse — Oh, there was one last Saturday? Falling backward into a tie, at least it's not a loss for @Farm_Lift. Maybe you'll back into the playoffs because of one fewer loss. Fingers crossed.

Here are a couple of the best (or worst) bad beats that didn't come from the Monday night game.

There is a bright side

Yes, @Jeffer_Laughlin that bad beat was horrible. Look on the bright side, you have Tua, Breece Hall and Stefon Diggs. With those three, I like your chances most weeks to not be in this column.

Don't sit Tua

The 1 week I bench Tua for Purdy. pic.twitter.com/L42jrSgv8h — Nick Tagas (@Nick_Tagas) October 17, 2023

Speaking of Tua Tagovailoa, this is a public service announcement: Do not sit him for any reason. Wish you'd have asked me who to start @Nick_Tagas. Props for the clever team name, tying in the names of both your quarterbacks. Now get Tua back into the starting lineup!