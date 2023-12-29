Fantasy Football Week 17 Defense Rankings

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after tackling quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The 49ers defense is ready for a big bouce-back performance after giving up 33 points to the Ravens before a national audience on Christmas night. Ranked as the eighth D/ST in fantasy, the 49ers are sixth in sacks with 45 and first in interceptions with 19, and this week they are a good bet to get more of each.

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

They face the Washington Commanders, who are turning to Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback over Sam Howell. With the state of the Washington offensive line, this going be a big sack day with plenty of turnovers for the 49ers.

See how the 49ers and the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 17 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!