Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: QBs

Atlanta Falcons v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, at Empower Field at Mile High on November 17, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images) (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

There may not have been a rookie taken less seriously ahead of the 2024 season than Denver Broncos' QB Bo Nix — selected 12th overall after a successful campaign at Oregon that yielded 4,454 passing yards, 45 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions and another 234 yards on the ground (6 TD). Despite finishing third in Heisman voting and standing as one of the most athletic QBs in his draft class, he appeared to be more of a game manager with questions as to how well that production would translate to a pro-style offense.

As it turns out, production in the pros isn't a resounding concern for Nix, having blossomed after a slow start to his rookie season. Since Week 5, Nix has shown tremendous growth and efficiency as a passer, averaging a 106.2 passer rating and 13:2 TD:INT ratio. Pairing that with the damage he can do on the ground as a runner, he's become a viable every-week start in fantasy as the QB4 dating back to Week 5 with another hot matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders' spotty defense on the horizon.

Find out where Nix stands in our team's Week 12 quarterback rankings:

Which quarterback will finish atop the Week 12 leaderboard?