Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

NFL: OCT 06 Colts at Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 06: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) catches a ball before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

We're officially heading into Week 6 of the fantasy football season, and bye weeks are in full swing, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings on bye. That means your start/sit decisions are as crucial as ever without top-scoring assets like Justin Jefferson, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in your lineups.

Luckily some very viable flex plays have emerged in recent weeks — one of which in particular may just very well be available on your waiver wire — Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs.

Downs suffered a high ankle sprain in training camp but looks to be healthy now, having finished as a top-15 WR in PPR leagues in each of the past two weeks, totaling 8+ receptions and 69 or more receiving yards in each of those outings. Can he keep the hot streak going in Week 6 against a better-than-expected Tennessee Titans secondary?

To help you dominate the flex this week, here's a look at our team's Week 6 flex rankings for full-PPR scoring leagues:

Who will your start at the flex in your full-PPR scoring league?

