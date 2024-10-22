Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 20: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

For all of the struggles we saw at the quarterback position in Week 7, the running backs made up for it 10-fold ... or, perhaps, 11-fold, as 11 different RBs managed to score 20 or more fantasy points last week! Tough sledding for the "running backs don't matter" crowd, eh?

Among those top performers was Philadelphia Eagles star RB Saquon Barkley, who had a statement revenge game against his former team, the New York Giants. He managed 176 yards on the ground for the second-highest single-game rushing yard total of his career, earning 25.7 fantasy points on the day.

Barkley is currently ranking as the RB3 in fantasy points per game, earning an RB3 finish on the week only behind Jahmyr Gibbs and Rachaad White — each of whom had two touchdowns.

Find out where Barkley, Gibbs and others fall in our team's Week 8 RB rankings:

Which running back will surprise in Week 8?