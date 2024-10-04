Fantasy Football: Week 5 predictions to count on

Indianapolis Colts v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 15: Tight end Tucker Kraft #85 of the Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks #13 get set during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The Yahoo Fantasy crew has full confidence in these players delivering a memorable performance in your fantasy football lineups for Week 5.

An unheralded TE is here to help

Tight end is a depressing mess this year, but Tucker Kraft has arrived to take a sad song and make it better. He has a glorious breakthrough in Week 4 (nine targets, six catches, touchdown), and don't overlook the two-point conversion catch, which reflects future goal-line equity. It doesn't matter where Kraft was drafted in the NFL or in fantasy, it just matters that he's in the Green Bay Circle of Trust now. And he's tied to a plus quarterback and a plus game-caller. — Scott Pianowski

#RevengeGameSZN for Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs may be playing second fiddle to Nico Collins, but he's still WR10 in half PPR on the season, averaging a solid 13.9 fantasy points per game. Other than a rough matchup against Chicago, Diggs has finished as a top-20 receiver every week. He's been getting it done with both volume and touchdowns, even scoring one on the ground. Diggs has earned CJ Stroud's full confidence, and while this week's matchup against Buffalo is tough, Diggs could actually be the better receiving option. Last week's Buffalo game isn't a great indicator since they faced Baltimore in a run-dominated, low-pass-volume game. However, in earlier matchups, secondary receivers have outperformed WR1s against Buffalo. Collins should still have a good game, but don't be surprised if Diggs outshines him. Also, considering this his ultimate revenge game, Diggs has extra incentive to overperform and prove his value after the sour ending to his tenure at Buffalo. — Tera Roberts

Go back to the Michael Pittman Jr. well

Michael Pittman Jr. is coming off his best game of the season and I’m happy to go back to him as a WR2 in Week 5. The Colts' passing game will be in the spotlight in this contest, as it looks like the team will be without Jonathan Taylor for perhaps multiple weeks. More of the burden will be on the aerial attack. As of now, we aren’t sure if Anthony Richardson will start in this game or if Joe Flacco will get another moment to shine. Flacco would likely be a significant boost to the outlook of underneath and intermediate route runners like Pittman and Josh Downs than a physically compromised Richardson would.

Regardless of which quarterback is under center, I'm still playing Pittman this week. Don't forget, Pittman caught both of his targets from Richardson for 60 yards before the Colts starter left that game. The matchup is ideal to again chase the ceiling of the Indy passing game this week. The Jaguars play man coverage at the highest rate in the league at 46.3%, per Fantasy Points Data, and it's not gone well for them. Jacksonville ranks 30th in EPA per dropback allowed. Receivers of all different alignments have stung them and Pittman moves around the formation. — Matt Harmon

Start Dontayvion Wicks with confidence

If you landed Dontayvion Wicks on waivers this week, let's make sure he finds his way into your starting lineup. Green Bay is headed to SoFi to face a Rams defense that's allowed 9.1 Y/A through four games. Wicks is a phenomenal separator coming off a multi-score game in which he drew 13 targets (a few of which he dropped. It wasn't perfect). For however long Christian Watson is sidelined by his high-ankle injury, Wicks is clearly going to be an appealing fantasy option. He played a season-high 76% of the snaps against Minnesota last Sunday. — Andy Behrens

Rookie WR headed to the top 10 in Week 5

Brian Thomas Jr. led Jacksonville with a 33.3% first-read target rate last week,and he leads the team in target share (27%) this season. The rookie has impressed, and the Colts are a favorable matchup .Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby and Gabe Davis are all battling shoulder injuries, so BTJ should be busy Sunday. This matchup should be fast-paced, and Indianapolis opponents have averaged by far the most plays per game this season. Thomas finishes as a top-10 WR this week. — Dalton Del Don

Bounce-back game on the horizon for Bears' passing game

Rome Odunze is coming off a poor game. He had just one catch for 10 yards in Week 4 against the Rams. But this wasn't his fault. The Bears' passing offense struggled because of their offensive line. Caleb Williams had no time to throw, resulting in no Bears receiver topping 25 yards in Week 4. But this week is the perfect bounce-back spot for Odunze. He'll face the Panthers who rank 31st in pass rush through four games according to PFF. Williams should have plenty of time to throw and Carolina allows the sixth-most passing yards per play according to NFL Pro.

One more thing: Keenan Allen returned from injury last week but Odunze still played ahead of him in the majority of two WR sets. Start Odunze this week. — Sal Vetri