Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Wide Receivers

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

For much of the season, Tyreek Hill was automatically considered the top-ranked wide receiver in fantasy as he moved through his quest to try to reach 2,000 yards.

But after suffering a minor ankle injury in Week 14 Hill has slowed down (never thought "slow" could be used to describe Hill). Now, the top spot belongs to Cowboys star, CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb hasn't had a bad game in seemingly ever. With that being said, Hill needs to hit 180+ yards in the last two games of the season in order to get to 2,000. If anyone can average that many YPG, it's him.

Check out the full list of the wide receivers in our rankings for Week 17:

