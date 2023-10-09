Fantasy Football Week 5 Wrap: Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow (finally) deliver vintage performance

Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 08: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates catching a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Arizona Cardinals

Ja'Marr Chase finally had the monster game we've been waiting for, blowing up for 45 fantasy points (0.5 PPR). He benefitted from no Tee Higgins as expected, seeing a whopping 19 targets. Chase entered with the most targets and catches without a TD in the league but finally scored his first touchdown of the season in the first quarter. He later finally connected on a long scoring strike. His third TD of the day broke Cincinnati's franchise record for catches in a game (he'd finish with 15).

Chase was right — he’s always open. Treat him as a top-five fantasy WR from here on out.

Joe Burrow entered with the worst YPA (4.8) ever for a quarterback with 150+ passes. He finished with his best game of the season, throwing more touchdowns Sunday than he had all season. Burrow was coming off his best week of practice and finally looked healthy for the first time all year.

Joe Mixon didn’t do a ton with 29 opportunities, as it was Chase’s show Sunday. Still, the volume has been great, and Burrow’s improved health is big news for Mixon’s fantasy value moving forward.

Joshua Dobbs finally had a stinker (-14.9 CPOE in the sixth percentile), committing three turnovers. He also missed Marquise Brown for a big play in the first quarter (Brown returned the favor with a fourth quarter drop) and didn't run as much as usual. Dobbs threw two touchdowns still, and his pick-six was his first interception of the season.

James Conner left after suffering an injury during a 35-yard run in the second quarter. Rondale Moore led Arizona in rushing Sunday, but Emari Demercado looked pretty good as the team’s new lead back. He’ll be well worth adding in all fantasy leagues.

Michael Wilson was one of the most popular waiver pickups last week, but he didn’t see his first target until late in the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills (London)

Travis Etienne erupted for 184 yards from scrimmage and scored the most fantasy points among running backs this week. His longest run of the season went to the house during Jacksonville’s upset in London:

Etienne’s heavy usage finally translated into the big fantasy game his managers have been waiting for. Tank Bigsby was stuffed during a third-and-one, while Etienne encouragingly ran in a six-yard score in the fourth quarter (and earlier punched in a two-point try). Etienne already has more than half as many catches as he finished with last season and looks like a top-five fantasy back moving forward.

Trevor Lawrence had another modest fantasy day and has thrown multiple touchdowns just once over his last eight regular season games. He also lost two fumbles but got 8.5 YPA and became the first QB to reach 300 passing yards against Buffalo this season. But he appeared to suffer a minor calf injury that may need monitoring.

Calvin Ridley had a quiet first half but helped ease any fantasy concerns with a strong line (8-7-122-0) despite Zay Jones’ return. Ridley had another catch just out of bounds in the end zone late in the second quarter — he leads the league in that category by a mile. Ridley was evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit that drew a personal foul penalty but quickly returned.

On the Bills’ side, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs delivered yet again, finishing among the leaders in fantasy scoring at their positions in Week 5. Allen got 9.0 YPA and posted a CPOE in the 93rd percentile, while also leading his team in rushing. Gabe Davis had a bad drop and lost a TD to OPI but scored for the fourth straight game (later that same drive) and is putting together the type of season we wanted last year.

James Cook finished with negative rushing yards over five attempts. He's discouragingly seen decreased usage in three straight weeks. Von Miller returned but didn't play in the second half, as Buffalo lost multiple defenders to injury (including Matt Milano). Dalton Kincaid also left with a possible concussion but returned during a brutal trip to London for Buffalo.

Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta shook off losing fumbles on back-to-back second-half drives to win on a late field goal.

Desmond Ridder played the best game of his career, committing no turnovers while taking zero sacks. He got 8.9 YPA and finished in the 78th percentile in CPOE while adding a rushing score for fantasy managers.

Drake London and Kyle Pitts saw 20 combined targets. Pitts’ 11 were a career-high, although Jonnu Smith remained busy too (Smith had a bad drop and lost a fumble). London made a great play in the third quarter. Ridder’s performance is encouraging for Atlanta’s pass catchers.

Bijan Robinson had fewer carries than Tyler Allgerier, who Arthur Smith “wanted to get going.”

Robinson suffered from bad Atlanta run-blocking — and lost a fumble — but pulled down a sick one-handed TD catch (he'd add another one-handed grab for fun later). Robinson's two targets were easily a season-low.

Dameon Pierce didn’t have a big game against a Falcons defense that entered allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs. But he got 100% of Houston’s RB carries (20) and remains a screaming buy in fantasy.

Dalton Schultz led the Texans with 10 targets and caught a touchdown, while Tank Dell was on his way to a nice game before leaving with a concussion late in the first half.

Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions

Jared Goff threw three touchdowns and ran in another in a big fantasy performance. Goff remains money at home and didn’t miss Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jahmyr Gibbs.

David Montgomery's first carry of the game was a house call. But his strong fantasy output could've been even bigger. Montgomery was tackled at the one-yard line twice and lost three short touchdowns to Jared Goff and both Craig and Josh Reynolds. The lopsided score did Montgomery's fantasy managers no favors Sunday.

Sam LaPorta had two more touchdown catches. Just wait until more red-zone targets start coming.

Aidan Hutchinson made an incredible interception, while Jameson Williams committed a bad drop (to avoid a hit, admittedly) on his first target of the season.

Bryce Young rarely threw downfield but had more TD passes Sunday (three) than he had on the year (two). He continued to pepper Adam Thielen with targets (13), connecting for a late score (by an inch).

Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard split work evenly, with Sanders losing his second fumble of the season.

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson left in the second quarter after suffering a possibly serious right shoulder injury. Richardson leads the world in fantasy points per dropback, and his MRI results will be crucial.

Welp. I recommended the wrong Indy RB this week. Zack Moss ran for two touchdowns and an NFL-high 165 yards this week against a Titans defense that entered allowing just 56.8 rushing ypg to RBs this season. Moss was a beast and was the No. 2 fantasy back this week despite Jonathan Taylor's return. If you can trade Moss high after this performance, do it.

Gardner Minshew playing would seemingly boost Josh Downs’ fantasy value, while Michael Pittman Jr.’s targets continue not to translate to fantasy production. He doesn’t have a top-25 WR fantasy week since Week 1.

Derrick Henry was bottled up, while Tyjae Spears broke off a long run for a score.

DeAndre Hopkins took advantage of his favorable matchup and posted his first 100-yard game of the season. He was just out of bounds in the end zone on a Henry pass but made a terrific fourth-quarter catch.

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane had a 24-yard run on Miami's first play on offense and looks like he might score a touchdown every time he touches the ball (Miami's whole offense looks that way more so than any team since the Randy Moss Patriots). His next touch didn't come until the second quarter, when he lost a fumble (New York's first takeaway of the season!). It didn't matter though, as Achane became just the second player in NFL history to score seven touchdowns over his first four games (he nearly scored another TD in the second quarter).

Achane was a top fantasy RB once again this week despite seeing just 12 touches. This type of efficiency is obviously unsustainable, but I’d still view Achane as a borderline top-five fantasy back moving forward. He looks that good and is in a prime situation (that could easily get even better with Raheem Mostert’s age and injury history).

Speaking of Mostert, he fumbled for the third time over the last two games but finished as a top-10 fantasy RB this week despite also getting just 12 touches. Mostert’s TD run to end the third quarter came clearly after zero seconds were left on the game clock. Miami’s running backs continue to steal touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa.

Jaylen Waddle finally scored, but it was the Tyreek Hill show yet again Sunday. Hill missed the final series of the first half (heat?) but returned with a bang in the third quarter. Hill was a top-three fantasy WR this week and was also tackled at the two-yard line.

The Giants' pick-six late in the second quarter was the team's first first-half touchdown of the season. Miami still covered a huge spread despite the 14-point swing on one play.

Daniel Jones struggled again while taking six sacks before exiting with a neck injury, while Wan’Dale Robinson left with a possible concussion but eventually returned.

Eric Gray replaced Matt Breida as New York’s lead back with Saquon Barkley sitting again. Gray’s ugly YPC would’ve looked much better if not for a long run being called back by penalty.

New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots

Mac Jones threw yet another pick-six, which was New Orleans' first touchdown in six quarters. Apparently offensive coordinator wasn't the Patriots' only issue. Jones was eventually replaced by Bailey Zappe (who was even worse) again, as the Patriots suffered their worst shutout loss at home in franchise history.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott both struggled during their eight carries, as no Patriots skill position player reached 50 yards Sunday.

The Saints’ offense wasn’t needed much, although Alvin Kamara set the franchise record for most touchdowns. Kendre Miller emerged and needs to be stashed on fantasy benches.

Chris Olave managed just 12 yards but nearly had a second touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens had more drops in the first half (six) than they had all season prior (five). Then Nelson Agholor dropped a long pass in the third quarter. Lamar Jackson’s worst throw of the day was a crushing interception in the end zone late, but he deserved far better Sunday.

Rashod Bateman dropped a sure touchdown in the second quarter and then failed to haul in a deep throw in the third. It was another forgettable day for Bateman (and Odell Beckham Jr.).

Gus Edwards led Baltimore in carries, but Justice Hill got the TD run. Hill also lost a fumble, as we all patiently await Keaton Mitchell SZN.

George Pickens saw 10 targets and tied for Pittsburgh's longest run of the day. His touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner.

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos

Zach Wilson was (arguably) the best quarterback on the field for the second straight game, leading the Jets to victory in Nathaniel Hackett’s revenge game. Wilson didn’t produce a touchdown and disappointed DFS players who used him in the favorable matchup, but it was another step in the right direction (although more targets to Garrett Wilson would be nice).

No longer on a snap count, Breece Hall was finally unleashed, resulting in 194 yards from scrimmage and a long touchdown run during his payback game (he tore his ACL in Denver last season). He saw 25 touches to Dalvin Cook's six. If Wilson can remain semi-competent at quarterback, Hall can easily be a top-five fantasy RB from here on out.

Jaleel McLaughlin led Denver in carries with Javonte Williams out, also catching a circus touchdown. Samaje Perine led the Broncos in receiving yards (yuck) but lost a fumble.

It was a tough matchup for Denver’s receivers, and it’s been another tough season for Jerry Jeudy’s fantasy managers.

The Broncos lost as home favorites and are 1-4 on the season. They now get a quick turnaround in Kansas City on Thursday night, as Sean Payton’s first season in Denver has gone nothing like planned.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Minnesota Vikings

Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson both left injured. Kelce returned (after a non-contact injury) and caught a third-quarter touchdown, but Jefferson left for good early in the fourth. Jefferson was the biggest fantasy bust of the day before departing with a hamstring injury.

Patrick Mahomes found Rashee Rice for a TD strike but mostly spread it around to his wide receivers yet again. Justyn Ross committed a couple of egregious drops not like a boss, while Skyy Moore looks droppable in fantasy leagues.

Alexander Mattison lost touches to Cam Akers and suffered from a poor game script (and a long KC third-quarter drive). Minnesota lost its eighth fumble of the season during its first play of the game (and committed its first DPI of the season in the third quarter).

T.J. Hockenson committed three drops and failed to take advantage of Jefferson missing the fourth quarter, but he might’ve gained fantasy value Sunday.

Jordan Addison’s fantasy value would also take a big jump should Jefferson miss time with his injury.

