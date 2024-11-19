Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

NFL: NOV 17 Rams at Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 17: New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye (13) kicks a field goal from the hold of New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) during a game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on November 17, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 11 was another solid outing for fantasy kickers, with eight different kickers managing 10+ fantasy points. Unfortunately, though, we're headed into the bye-pocalypse, where six different teams will be on a bye, including the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

For those keeping track, that means three of the league's top-10 scoring kickers are out on a bye in Week 12, making depth as important as ever while you make your lineup decisions. Fantasy managers could also be without Commanders kicker Austin Seibert, who is dealing with a hip injury, but has been a top-scoring fantasy asset this year, averaging 13.25 fantasy points per game on an offense that leads the league with 32 field goal attempts.

Navigate the kicker position in a tricky week with the help of our team's Week 12 kicker rankings:

Who will you start at kicker in Week 12?