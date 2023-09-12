Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs for Week 2

San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey went anywhere from first overall to third in August fantasy drafts. His performance in Week 1 reminded us all why he's a perennial top-three pick.

[Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

McCaffrey sliced and diced the Steelers defense on the ground, rushing 22 times for a whopping 152 yards and a touchdown. He also added three catches for 17 yards, but that was just seasoning for the hearty meal.

It equated to 24.40 points, the second-highest fantasy output among RBs in Week 1.

It's why CMC returns to the top of our RB rankings for Week 2 — check out the full list:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 2 fantasy RB leaderboard?