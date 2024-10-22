Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping to make room for Week 8 waiver wire pickups

Chicago Bears v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Houston Texans walks off of the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears during a football game at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Fantasy advice is never one-size-fits-all; season these Week 8 drop recommendations to taste as you consider your roster maintenance.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans (70% rostered)

Houston has dealt with key offensive injuries all year, but Schultz has not benefited. He's still looking for his first touchdown, and he's been under 35 yards every week.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens (52%)

Now that Mark Andrews is out of hibernation, Likely is merely a possible stash for potential upside, not someone you can consider as a deep-league flex starter.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs (43%)

This one hurts because I promoted him all last week, but the hamstring injury wrecked his Week 7 game and he's already been ruled out this week. Given the quick release of the news, you have to guess JuJu is likely to miss multiple weeks.

Justin Fields, QB, Steelers (31%)

It's hard to let go of the dreamy rushing upside, but Russell Wilson marked his territory with a strong first start against the Jets.

Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers (19%)

His production has tailed off for three weeks, and the bottom would likely collapse if and when Bryce Young returns as the starter.

Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals (18%)

He's scored under three points in six of seven games, and even if James Conner eventually gets hurt, Benson might not be ready for a true featured role. The Cardinals also have Kyler Murray gobbling up rushing production in most weeks.