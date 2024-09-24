Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) celebrates his run against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken/AP)

It's no secret that the running back position can be one of the most difficult to stream in fantasy football any given week. Luckily, fantasy football managers sometimes have it a bit easier in full-PPR scoring formats, where players can skate past a lack of efficiency with some work as a receiver.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Rachaad White has encapsulated that idea perfectly this season. Despite averaging just 22 rushing yards per game, he's averaged 9.5 fantasy points per game thanks to his work in the receiving game, though rookie Bucky Irving could be closing in on the starting role if he can't manage to do more with the opportunities he's been given.

Check out the Yahoo Fantasy team's Week 4 RB rankings (full-PPR) to find out where our team projects each of them to finish in the standings.

Who's your favorite RB sleeper in PPR leagues for Week 4?