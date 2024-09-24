Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) celebrates his run against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

It's no secret that the running back position can be one of the most difficult to stream in fantasy football any given week. Luckily, fantasy football managers sometimes have it a bit easier in full-PPR scoring formats, where players can skate past a lack of efficiency with some work as a receiver.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Rachaad White has encapsulated that idea perfectly this season. Despite averaging just 22 rushing yards per game, he's averaged 9.5 fantasy points per game thanks to his work in the receiving game, though rookie Bucky Irving could be closing in on the starting role if he can't manage to do more with the opportunities he's been given.

Check out the Yahoo Fantasy team's Week 4 RB rankings (full-PPR) to find out where our team projects each of them to finish in the standings.

Who's your favorite RB sleeper in PPR leagues for Week 4?

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!