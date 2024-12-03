Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Kickers

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 01: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts during the third quarter after missing his third kick of the night against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Philadelphia defeated Baltimore 24-19. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Were you Justin Tucker-ed in your 2024 fantasy football drafts this year? Not only have NFL fans had to endure watching the demise of one of the greatest to ever do it, but we've also had to do it with the knowledge that we probably spent up in fantasy drafts just to get him on our rosters as the first or second kicker off most draft boards.

After 12 seasons as one of the league's most consistent (and high-upside) options at the kicker position for fantasy football, we've seen a shift in Tucker's reliability in 2024. He's averaging a career-low 70.4 FG% and 95.5 XP%, officially notching a career-high eight field-goal misses and the first game of his career missing three kicks ever in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Should you still be starting Tucker in your fantasy lineups? Or is it time to pivot toward other options? Find out where he stands in our team's Week 14 kicker rankings:

Who will you start at kicker in Week 14?