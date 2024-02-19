Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Andrei Kuzmenko has sparked the Flames, and is a solid pickup option

Calgary Flames v New Jersey Devils NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 08: Andrei Kuzmenko #96 of the Calgary Flames skates in the second period of the game against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on February 8, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images) (Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Michael Finewax, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

There are a slew of players available off the waiver wire in most leagues, as fantasy leagues usually roster fewer than 200 players in their pools. This week I am giving you a couple of players who could be used in shallow pools, two players in deeper pools and a pair of players for the deepest of leagues. All stats are through Sunday's games.

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, Calgary Flames (47% rostered)

Kuzmenko had an outstanding first season with the Canucks last year, tallying 39 goals while adding 35 assists. But this season was a write-off as the 28-year-old struggled in his second NHL season. Kuzmenko had only eight goals and 21 points in 43 games — with five healthy scratches — as he fell out of favor In Vancouver. He was dealt to the Flames at the end of January and that seems to have sparked him, as he has three goals in six games. Kuzmenko is back on a first line, alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich, and is seeing first-unit power-play time. Kuzmenko is a talent offensively and is worth picking up in deep leagues.

Viktor Arvidsson, LW-RW, Los Angeles Kings (50% rostered)

Arvidsson missed the first 50 games of the season with back woes, but he has now played in the Kings' last three games. Arvidsson had a big 2022-23 season, finding the back of the net 26 times while adding 33 helpers in 77 contests. He was also a stud on the power play with 10 goals and 25 points. He's now back playing alongside his linemates from last season, Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore. Arvidsson has two assists and 12 shots on goal in only three games and is expected to do more once he gets back into game shape.

Josh Norris, C, Ottawa Senators, (22% rostered)

Norris has been highly regarded ever since he was drafted 19th overall by the Sharks in 2017. He was the major piece the Senators received in return for Erik Karlsson the following year and had a big 2021-22 campaign in which he scored 35 times in 66 games. Unfortunately, last season was injury-plagued, as Norris suited up for only eight games before eventually undergoing shoulder surgery. Norris has 13 goals and 13 assists in 44 games, but is seeing first-line action between Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson as well as first power-play time. Everything seems to be in order for Norris to start scoring plenty once again.

Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa Senators, (17% rostered)

Pinto was suspended for the first 41 games of the season for violating the NHL's sports wagering rules and finally returned Jan. 21. The 23-year-old has two goals and five assists in 10 games, fueled by a three-game scoring streak in which he had six of his seven points. There is a lot to like about Pinto, including the fact that he is now on the first power play. He has yet to pick up a point with the man-advantage, but he is averaging 3:05, alongside the likes of Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux.

Corey Perry, RW, Edmonton Oilers, (12% rostered)

It has been a tough season for the veteran Perry, who was summarily dismissed for a misdeed earlier in the season with the Blackhawks. The 38-year-old was picked up by the Oilers and will be an important player in the postseason, but he has contributed to the Edmonton offense early on, scoring twice and adding two assists in seven games. Perry had four goals and nine points in 16 games with Chicago and has managed to remain a source of offense as a bottom-six player who gets time on the second power play.

Dmitri Voronkov, C, Columbus Blue Jackets, (3% rostered)

Voronkov has been red hot of late with seven goals in his last 10 games. The Blue Jackets are using Voronkov as a second-line center and on the second power play. This is his first season in the NHL and he has 14 goals, 13 assists, 81 shots on goal and 53 hits in 47 games. Voronkov is worth looking at in deep, deep pools.