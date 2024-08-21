Florida State vs Georgia Tech preview & general managers getting massive contracts | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Week 0 is almost here! To kick off the 2024 college football season, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview the first big matchup of the 2024 season. They discuss the storylines to know heading into the battle between Florida State and Georgia Tech, breaking down what to expect from their showdown in Ireland.

They also discuss on today's show the amount of ridiculously old players in college football, Oklahoma State placing QR codes on players' helmets for their NIL fund, and the growing rise of highly paid general managers in the sport. Additionally, they laugh over the re-emergence of former Michigan staffer Connor Stallions at a high school in Detroit, the return of the "Fansville" commercial, and stories of college coaches teaching courses.

(6:38) Florida State vs Georgia Tech Preview

(21:51) College football old heads

(31:35) OK State QR Codes

(36:14) General Managers

(44:11) Connor Stallions resurfaces

(50:15) The new "Fansville" commercial

(52:30) College coaches teaching classes

