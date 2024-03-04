Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson announces his retirement from baseball

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Josh Donaldson #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on September 26, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Three-time MLB All-Star and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson announced his retirement from baseball on Monday.

The 17-season MLB veteran announced his decision in an interview with in interview on "The mayor's office with Sean Casey."