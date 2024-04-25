Former Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada to transfer to Georgia

Arizona State v Utah SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 4: Jaden Rashada #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during warmups before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images) (Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Jaden Rashada wasn’t in the transfer portal for long.

The former Arizona State quarterback's agent told ESPN on Thursday that Rashada was committing to Georgia. Rashada was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and ranked as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Rashada played in three games at ASU in 2023 and was 44 of 82 passing for 485 yards and threw four touchdowns and three interceptions. His recruitment was one of the more chaotic events of the 2023 cycle as he decommitted from Florida following the alleged dissolution of a multi-million dollar NIL deal with a UF collective.

Rashada originally signed with the Gators but got a release from his letter of intent and then ended up at Arizona State. Rashada's recruitment to Florida also got the attention of the NCAA and news broke in January that the Gators were under NCAA investigation. Rashada announced he was transferring from Arizona State on April 18.

A crowded QB room at Georgia

Rashada's move to Georgia comes as the Bulldogs have an undisputed starter heading into the 2024 season. Carson Beck completed over 72% of his passes in 2023 and threw 24 TDs in his first season as the team's starting QB. Beck is returning for a fifth season at Georgia and is one of four co-favorites to win the Heisman Trophy at BetMGM. Beck is at +800 to win the award along with Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe.

Behind Beck, Georgia also has former 2022 four-star QB Gunnar Stockton and 2024 four-star QB Ryan Puglisi. The Bulldogs also have a verbal commitment from 2025 four-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He’s ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the state of Ohio.

But as Georgia QB Kirby Smart and other coaches across the country know, you can never have too many talented quarterbacks. Especially in an era of increased player movement. Former Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff was the No. 2 pro-style QB in the class of 2021 and a five-star recruit when he signed with the Bulldogs. He announced after the 2023 season that he’d be transferring to Kentucky after Beck came back to Georgia for another season.