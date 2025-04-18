Former first-round pick Kadarius Toney appears to refute rumors he's retiring from NFL to pursue career as a rapper

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a touchdown on a play that was called back due to a penalty during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kadarius Toney's NFL future is a major question, but it doesn't appear he's going to give up on his football career just yet. The former first-round pick addressed retirement rumors Thursday, saying people running with that story just "want clout."

Toney refuted that rumor in a post on Instagram. "Goofies on the net hollerin I'm retiring," Toney's post read. "Just want klout [sic]. Ain't speakin on the [poop emoji] nomo."

While Toney didn't officially state he wasn't retiring from the NFL, calling people "goofies" and accusing them of chasing clout certainly makes it sound like Toney intends to continue his football career.

If you're questioning why there were rumors suggesting a former first-round pick would retire from the NFL at age-26, well, look no further than overeager people on the Internet, who interpreted an Instagram Live post from Toney as a retirement announcement. Rumors spread across social media that Toney was calling it a career to focus on rapping. Toney makes music under the name Yung Joka.

In his post refuting those rumors, Toney thanked people for bringing attention to his music.

Toney may want to keep playing in the league, but it's no guarantee he'll get his wish. The wideout has struggled mightily since the New York Giants made him the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Toney played just 12 games with New York before he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs' attempts to incorporate Toney into their offense fell flat. He caught 41 passes for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns in 20 games with the team. Toney won two Super Bowls in Kansas City, scoring a touchdown in the team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Toney dealt with injuries at the end of the 2023 season and did not appear in the playoffs during the Chiefs' Super Bowl run that season.

Toney was released by the Chiefs ahead of the 2024 season. He eventually joined the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in one game with the team, in which he muffed a punt and drew a penalty for taunting. He was released by the team two days later.

In February, Toney was arrested after allegedly strangling a woman.

Given Toney's pedigree and age, it was still possible he would draw interest from NFL teams, even considering his on-the-field struggles. February's arrest, however, could be the breaking point for NFL general managers, who may no longer consider Toney's talent worth the risk.