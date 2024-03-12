Former Jaguars employee sentenced to prison for embezzlement

NFL: NOV 26 Jaguars at Texans HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Jaguar helmets await the next series on the sideline during the football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A former employee of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for a $22 million embezzlement scheme he pursued while with the team from 2018-23.

Amit Patel has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison and must pay more than $21 million in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to felony charges of wire fraud and illegal monetary transaction. Prosecutors had recommended a seven-year sentence.

Patel's attorney had claimed that Patel used the embezzled money to finance a gambling addiction. Court documents first reviewed by ESPN noted that Patel transferred approximately $20 million to FanDuel and $1 million to DraftKings, with another $100%,000 spent at Apple, Amazon and Best Buy.

However, prosecutors contended that a substantial amount of the funds went to various non-gambling related purchases. He bought a game-used Trevor Lawrence jersey for $2,200 on eBay in December, days after charges were filed against him. During his trial, prosecutors showed photos of Patel at Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix, a Jaguars London game and other high-profile events. He also spent $47,113.92 to buy Tiger Woods’ Scotty Cameron putter from the 1996 U.S. Amateur championship.

"The defendant was a trusted and valued member of [the] Jaguars organization," prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum. "He betrayed that trust and stole over $22 million through hundreds of fraudulent transactions, which he skillfully concealed for over three years. He did not need that money. He did not use it to feed his family or care for sick loved ones. He did not donate the loot to a charity or use it to perform good works. He had fun with it. He lived it up — gambling, traveling and shopping. Under these circumstances, a lengthy prison sentence is warranted."