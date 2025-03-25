Former Kings star Mike Bibby reportedly set to become next head coach at Sacramento State

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 24: Former NBA player Mike Bibby reacts after a 4-point shootout contest during week three of the BIG3 at the Orleans Arena on July 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BIG3)

Mike Bibby is headed back to Sacramento.

The longtime NBA point guard has reached a deal to become Sacramento State's next men's basketball coach on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Bibby spent 14 seasons in the league, seven of which were with the Kings. He was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft by the Vancouver Grizzlies after helping Arizona win a national championship the year prior, and then he was dealt to the Kings in 2001. He remained there until the 2007-08 season, which marked by far the longest stint of his career. Bibby also had short runs with the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and New York Knicks before he retired after the 2012 campaign.

In total, Bibby averaged 14.7 points and 5.5 assists over 1,001 career games in the league.

Bibby has not coached much after his playing career ended, and Sacramento State will be his first head coaching job at the college level, but he has spent time coaching in high school. He won five state titles working at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, where he played and won a state title himself, though he left after sexual assault allegations that did not result in charges surfaced in 2019.

Bibby will now take over at Sacramento State, where he’ll be the program’s fifth head coach in the last six seasons. The Hornets went 7-25 last year under coach Michael Czepil, who was in his first campaign with the team. Sacramento State has just two winning seasons since the team started playing in 1991, and has never made the NCAA tournament. The school is set to open a new basketball facility on campus next fall, which should help Bibby significantly.

