Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon served with federal grand jury subpoena and search warrant

(Warning: This story contains allegations of sexual misconduct.)

Federal agents issued and executed a search warrant on former WWE CEO Vince McMahon on July 17, the company said Wednesday in its quarterly Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. No charges have been brought, but McMahon was also issued with a federal grand jury subpoena.

This comes almost a year after McMahon stepped down as chairman and CEO and subsequently retired from the company after allegations of sexual misconduct as well as reports he paid more than $12 million to four women over a 16-year period to cover up his improprieties. Federal authorities and the SEC opened up an investigation into McMahon soon in July of 2022.

"We continue to fully cooperate with any investigation," current CEO Nick Khan said during Wednesday's investors call. "Outside of that we are not going to comment on any legal matter."

The allegations against McMahon and the money he allegedly paid to keep women quite included: A $7.5 million payment in 2018 to a former wrestler who said McMahon "coerced her into giving him oral sex" before he demoted her and declined to renew her contract in 2005 after she refused further sexual encounters; $1 million payment in 2008 to a WWE contractor who said McMahon sent her unsolicited nude photos; a $1 million payment in 2006 to a former 10-year WWE manager who said McMahon "initiated a sexual relationship with her;" and a $3 million payment in 2022 to the former paralegal who said she had an affair with McMahon.

WWE internally investigation the allegations against McMahon in November and he was later unanimously voted back onto the board in January. WWE merged with UFC in April with a $21 billion valuation.

McMahon is also currently on medical leave after "major spinal surgery but will remain the company's executive chairman.