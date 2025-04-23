Formula 1: GM officially gets approval to field engines in F1, but not until 2029

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: The General Motors logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership on August 4, 2021 in Burbank, California. In spite of a computer chip shortage, General Motors (GM) posted a $2.8 billion net profit in the second quarter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

General Motors is officially approved to be an engine supplier in Formula 1. But the company’s power units won’t be in an F1 race for quite some time.

The FIA announced Wednesday that GM’s bid to provide power to the new Cadillac team had gotten the go-ahead. However, GM won’t be on the F1 grid until 2029 even though Cadillac Formula 1 Team will make its F1 debut in 2026.

"Welcoming GM Performance Power Units LLC as an approved power unit supplier for the Championship starting in 2029 marks another step in the global expansion of Formula 1 and highlights the growing interest from world-class automotive manufacturers like General Motors," <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://www.fia.com/news/fia-approves-gm-performance-power-units-official-power-unit-supplier">FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement.</a>

"Their dedication to innovation, sustainability and competition is fully aligned with the FIA's vision for the future of our sport. It also strengthens our commitment to making motorsport more accessible and inclusive worldwide — welcoming new manufacturers, advancing technology and connections with a broader, more diverse fan base."

Cadillac will use Ferrari engines for three seasons before the GM engines can be used.

F1 is implementing new car and engine rules ahead of the 2026 season as the current cars and engines will be phased out after 2025. The new regulations have led to an influx of new manufacturers. Ford is returning to F1 to collaborate with Red Bull on its engines. Sauber will be an Audi team as the German manufacturer enters F1 for the first time and Aston Martin is partnering with Honda in 2026. Honda still provides support for Red Bull’s engines, but the team’s engines have not had Honda’s name on them since 2021.

Cadillac F1 hasn’t announced who its drivers will be in 2026. IndyCar driver Colton Herta has long been mentioned as a candidate for one of its cars as the team is co-owned by TWG Motorsports, the majority owner of Herta’s current Andretti Autosport team.