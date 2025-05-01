Formula 1: Who can keep up with McLaren in Miami?

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - APRIL 17: Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren look on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 17, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

It’s McLaren vs. everyone else in Miami.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are each at +150 at BetMGM to win Sunday's race (4 p.m. ET, ABC). Piastri has the lead in the points standings after he got his third victory of the season in Saudi Arabia.

Norris finished that race in fourth after starting 10th because of a crash in the final round of qualifying. McLaren’s pace was on full display throughout the event as Norris was able to pick his way through the field and Piastri kept Max Verstappen at bay.

The Jeddah circuit isn’t exactly like the temporary track built in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot, but the street circuits do have their similarities. There are three DRS zones in Miami and limited passing opportunities — especially in the chicane complex that is Turns 13 through 16.

Norris won the Miami Grand Prix a season ago for the first victory of his career. He beat Max Verstappen to the line by over 7.6 seconds after starting fifth. Norris took the lead on lap 27 after pit stops and led the rest of the way in the 57-lap race.

Miami is also the second sprint race of the season, so we’ll get an idea of just how difficult it is to pass on Saturday in the sprint race. Friday’s sessions will include one practice and qualifying for Saturday’s sprint, and qualifying for the Grand Prix will be held Saturday afternoon. If you think that both Norris and Piastri will qualify in the top three for the Grand Prix, you’re not going to make much money. They’re -210 to grab two of the top three spots and -1400 to both qualify in the top six.

Verstappen is the No. 3 favorite to win the race at +450 and the only other driver who can’t be considered a long shot. George Russell and Charles Leclerc are +1200 to win the race and Lewis Hamilton is a distant sixth at +3300. Russell has been a consistent fourth behind the McLaren drivers and Verstappen so far; he has 73 points and is just 14 back of Verstappen in third while being 26 points ahead of Leclerc in fifth.

However, Mercedes hasn’t shown the top-end speed to compete for wins yet. And neither has Ferrari. Both teams will be looking to close the gap in Miami and hope for a great qualifying session to earn some track position for the Grand Prix.

Miami Grand Prix odds

Lando Norris (+150)

Oscar Piastri (+150)

Max Verstappen (+450)

George Russell (+1200)

Charles Leclerc (+1200)

Lewis Hamilton (+3300)

Kimi Antonelli (+6600)

Yuki Tsunoda (+20000)

Carlos Sainz (+40000)

Pierre Gasly (+40000)

Alex Albon (+40000)

Liam Lawson (+200000)

Fernando Alonso (+200000)

Ollie Bearman (+200000)

Isack Hadjar (+200000)

Jack Doohan (+250000)

Lance Stroll (+300000)

Esteban Ocon (+300000)

Gabriel Bortoleto (+300000)

Nico Hulkenberg (+300000)