Free Agency Panic Meter: Is Justin Herbert even a draftable QB this year?

We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.

But first, the two dive into all the major news that took place over the weekend. Behrens, long-time Bears fan, shares his thoughts on Justin Fields heading to Pittsburgh and Chicago acquiring Keenan Allen. Both agree that Fields can easily supplant Russell Wilson as QB1 for the Steelers and Chicago might have the best set-up ever for a No. 1 overall pick QB to come into.

Harmon and Behrens also share their thoughts on Marquise Brown going to KC and how that could impact Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce's fantasy stock in 2024. The two also debate which QB the Vikings could realistically target in the draft now that they have two first round picks.

For the Panic Meter, the two take submissions on Will Levis, the Denver Broncos, Diontae Johnson, Justin Herbert, Cowboys RBs and Geno Smith:

1:30 - Panic Meter is back for Free Agency... and wow do you all have a lot of panic

3:15 - News to catch up on since last pod

3:45 - Justin Fields to Steelers... can and will he beat out Wilson for QB1?

19:00 - Bears land Keenan Allen... is this the best supporting cast a rookie QB can have?

25:30 - Marquise Brown goes to KC... how does that impact Rice's fantasy stock, development?

31:30 - Vikings add another 1st round pick... which rookie QB is realistic target?

34:30 - Jets get blind slide protector for Aaron Rodgers

36:45 - Farewell and shoutout to Aaron Donald

40:45 - Panic Meter: Will Levis

45:45 - Panic Meter: Denver Broncos

48:45 - Panic Meter: Diontae Johnson

53:20 - Panic Meter: Justin Herbert

58:52 - Panic Meter: Cowboys RBs

1:00:10 - Panic Meter: Drake London

1:01:30 - Panic Meter: Social Submissions

