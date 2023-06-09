French Open 2023: Casper Ruud to face Novak Djokovic in final after defeating Alexander Zverev

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Casper Ruud of Norway plays a forehand against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the Men's Singles Semi Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 09, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The 2023 French Open title game is set after Casper Rudd took down Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. He'll face Novak Djokovic, who defeated Carlos Alcaraz earlier Friday and advanced to his seventh French Open final.

"Honestly I just went out there and tried to play without too many feelings, without thinking too much," Ruud said after the win. "I'm trying to play without pressure. From the beginning to the last point everything was going my way.

"Hopefully third time [in a grand slam final] can be the charm for me," he added. "It will be tough. Novak is playing to be the greatest player. He is going for his 23rd, I'm going for my first."

Rudd will look to avenge his loss to Rafael Nadal in the championship game at Roland-Garros in the 2022 final, though Ruud will face a player in Djokovic he's never beaten in his previous four matches.

But Ruud returns to the final after he made quick work of Zverev in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win.

He got off to a quick start with an early 4-1 lead before he took the first set. The second set opened with Zverev holding the advantage for the first six games, though Ruud broke after a few errors from Zverev to take the 4-3 lead. Ruud didn't stop there and won the next two games to take the second set.

Casper Ruud is one set away from making it to his second consecutive final at #RolandGarros!



📺: NBC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/UlcTS684kN — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 9, 2023

Ruud rolled in the third and final set. He bageled Zverev with an impressive placement to win and advance in a 6-0 victory.

The 24-year-old Norwegian now heads to his first Grand Slam final of the 2023 season and the third of his past five. The last time he played Djokovic — in the 2022 Italy Open semifinals — Rudd lost, 6-4, 6-3. He's also never won a set against Djokovic, who himself is in his 34th career Grand Slam final.