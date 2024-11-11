Giants coach Brian Daboll declines to comment on whether Daniel Jones will remain starter

The New York Giants are in another tough spot, falling to 2-8 after a disastrous 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany. Even with the loss renewing concerns about the success of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, head coach Brian Daboll is not offering much insight in Jones' future as a starter.

Daboll spoke to reporters on Monday, but declined to comment on the quarterback situation. When asked about Jones, who has struggled throughout the season, and what he expects from quarterbacks more generally, Daboll skirted the question.

"We're gonna get started on this process here, going back and looking at everything you normally look at in a bye week — schemes, situational stuff, technique, all the things you do in a normal bye week," Daboll said, via SNY.

Daboll did say that evaluating players would be part of that, but repeatedly stressed that this was "normal" procedure for a bye week.

"We'll evaluate the players, we have a good amount of games to watch, situational review tape, calls, all those types of things. We'll do that, like we normally do in a bye week and try to improve in the areas that we need to improve on," Daboll added.

Jones threw two interceptions in Sunday's loss, going 22-for-37 on passes. So far this season, he has thrown for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns, but has thrown seven interceptions.

Jones signed a massive four-year, $160 million contract ahead of the 2023 season, with the team coming off a postseason berth and wild card win in 2022. But the quarterback only played six games last season after suffering a season-ending ACL tear, and went 1-5 in those six games.

This season, Jones has once again been pummeled on his return, starting off with a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Jones has not played every minute this season — the 27-year-old quarterback was benched midway through New York's 28-3 smackdown loss against the Philadelphia Eagles — but has started all 10 matchups so far this year.

The question becomes whether Daboll and the Giants will opt to try out a different starter, or stick with what they know. New York has two backup quarterbacks, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. Lock has played in two games this season, while DeVito — who filled in for Jones after his injury last year — has yet to play a snap.