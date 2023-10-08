Giants QB Daniel Jones leaves game vs. Dolphins early with neck injury

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left their game against the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury after taking a huge sack early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

With the Giants near midfield, Jones dropped back to pass just minutes into the final period at Hard Rock Stadium. Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel flew into the backfield through the Giants offensive line and jumped on top of Jones to bring him down.

Daniel Jones was removed from the game after this hit pic.twitter.com/RXMmRtJamI — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) October 8, 2023

Jones was slow to get up, and was helped off the field and into the medical tent before being led to the locker room. Jones was quickly ruled out of the game with a neck injury.

Jones was replaced by Tyrod Taylor. Jones finished his day throwing 14-of-20 for 119 yards, and he had an additional 24 rushing yards on four carries.

