Giants QB Daniel Jones leaves game vs. Dolphins early with neck injury

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left their game against the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury after taking a huge sack early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

With the Giants near midfield, Jones dropped back to pass just minutes into the final period at Hard Rock Stadium. Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel flew into the backfield through the Giants offensive line and jumped on top of Jones to bring him down.

Jones was slow to get up, and was helped off the field and into the medical tent before being led to the locker room. Jones was quickly ruled out of the game with a neck injury.

Jones was replaced by Tyrod Taylor. Jones finished his day throwing 14-of-20 for 119 yards, and he had an additional 24 rushing yards on four carries.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!