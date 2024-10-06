Giants shut down Geno Smith, Seahawks to grab 29-20 win in latest survivor pool stunner

New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 06: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks scrambles during the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Lumen Field on October 06, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks’ offense appears to have stalled out.

After dominating in recent weeks, and racking up a ridiculous 516 total yards in Week 4, the Seahawks fell flat on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field. That opened the door for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants, who held on late and ran a blocked field goal back for a touchdown in the final minute to grab a 29-20 win in Seattle.

The Giants, after dropping back-to-back games to open the season, have now won two of their last three. The Seahawks have lost two straight.

And, for the lucky few who have made it this far in their survivor pools, the Giants' win marked the latest massive elimination this season. More than 40% of Yahoo Sports users selected the Seahawks to win this week in their Survivor Pools, which was by far the most popular choice. The survivor pool favorites have now gone down in four of the first five weeks of the season.

Smith entered Sunday afternoon as the league’s passing leader after he threw for a career-high 395 yards in their loss to the Detroit Lions last week. That loss marked their first of the season, and was Smith’s second game with at least 300 passing yards this season.

But on Sunday, Smith couldn’t get much going at all until the very end. He went 28-of-40 for 284 yards and one touchdown. He was also their rushing leader with 73 yards on the ground.

Jones and the Giants took full advantage. After entering halftime tied up 10-10, the Giants took the lead out of the locker room after Jones hit Darius Slayton for a 30-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. That came two plays after Slayton was penalized for a finger gun celebration , too.

The two teams then alternated field goals, and the Giants then pushed their lead to 10 points early in the fourth quarter on a third field goal from Greg Joseph after they stuffed the Seahawks on a fourth-and-one on their own side of the field.

Smith led the Seahawks on their first drive into the red zone late in the fourth quarter, which he capped with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Though the Seahawks made it down into striking range and attempted a field goal to tie it up in the final minute, Isaiah Simmons blocked the field goal that was ran back 60 yards by Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a touchdown. That sealed the nine-point win.

Jones went 23-of-34 for 257 yards with two touchdowns in the win for the Giants. Tyrone Tracy led them on the ground with 129 yards on 18 carries. Slayton finished with 122 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

Kenneth Walker III had just 19 yards on five carries on the ground for the Seahawks. Tyler Lockett had 75 yards on four catches, and Walker had another 57 yards on seven catches.