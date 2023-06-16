Greg Norman, wife named in sexual assault lawsuit after allegedly serving alcohol to minors at a pool party

LIV Golf Invitational - London - Day Three ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman pictured with his wife Kirsten Kutner on the 1st tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 11, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

LIV Golf CEO and Hall of Famer Greg Norman is being sued by a high school girl and her parents who said she was sexually assaulted at their Florida home by two boys during a party there, according to The Associated Press .

The teenager, who is anonymous in the lawsuit that was filed in March, said that she was served alcohol at Norman's Florida home in 2021. Norman and his wife, interior designer Kristen Kutner, allegedly served alcohol at the pool party, which their teenage daughter hosted for her classmates.

Per the lawsuit, the girl and her parents alleged that alcohol was served directly to her by Kunter and that alcohol was served throughout the entire party. At one point, the girl allegedly became “incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party.”

The girl then alleged that two boys, who had also been drinking, sexually assaulted her on a grassy area next to the pool.

The girl and her parents alleged that Norman and Kunter failed to ensure the girl's "safety, well-being and sobriety" at their home. They are seeking more than $50,000 in damages, per ESPN , and said that the girl suffered "bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expenses for counseling and resulting treatment, loss of earnings, and the loss of the ability to earn money in the future."

"[The] defendants breached their duty of care by not safe-guarding or preventing injury to Jane Doe's health and well-being, including, but not limited to, abusive conduct by other minor invitees resultant in part from the provision of alcoholic beverages to the minor invitees," the complaint said, via ESPN .

It’s unclear if a criminal complaint was ever filed. The girl, as well as the two boys who allegedly assaulted her, were not named in the lawsuit.

Norman won 20 times on the PGA Tour, 71 times internationally and won the British Open twice. The Australian was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001. He was named LIV Golf's CEO when it started last year, though his future with the controversial Saudi-Arabian backed league is unclear following the surprise announcement that it is partnering with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.