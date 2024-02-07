Grizzlies reportedly trade Xavier Tillman to Celtics for two second-round picks

New York Knicks v Memphis Grizzlies MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 13: Xavier Tillman #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the New York Knicks at FedExForum on January 13, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies are sending forward Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics in exchange for two second-round picks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has been out of the Grizzlies' lineup for about a month as he deals with a knee injury. He last played in the team's 116-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 3.

Over 34 appearances this season, the big man is averaging six points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and one block in 20.6 minutes.

This story will be updated.

