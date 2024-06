NBA: APR 01 Hawks at Bulls CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 01: Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on April 1, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks are trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Pelicans are reportedly sending back first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, center Larry Nance Jr. and guard Dyson Daniels to Atlanta.

This article will be updated with more information.