Herb Kohl, former Bucks owner and former U.S. Senator, dead at 88 after short illness

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl is acknowledged by fans during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, April 16, 2014, in Milwaukee. Herb Kohl, a former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has died, an email from his foundation said Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. He was 88. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) (Morry Gash/AP)

Former Milwaukee Bucks owner and U.S. Senator (D-Wis.) Herb Kohl died on Wednesday at 88, the Herb Kohl Philanthropies announced. Kohl died after a brief illness, his organization announced.

Kohl was beloved in his native Wisconsin for saving the Bucks from leaving the state with his $18-million purchase of the team from Jim Fitzgerald in 1985.

The Milwaukee native owned the team for nearly 30 years until he sold it to Wes Edens and Marc Lasry for $550 million on April 16, 2014. He was the only senator to own a professional sports team.

“I am pleased, happy and delighted,” he said during a news conference. “The Milwaukee Bucks are in Milwaukee and they are going to stay in Milwaukee.”

At a later time, he said: “The opportunity I was given to purchase and to keep the team here in Milwaukee is one of the most unique and fortunate experiences I’ve ever enjoyed.”

After the Bucks won the NBA Finals in 2021, the former owner was invited and sat in the lead car during Milwaukee's championship parade on July 22, 2021.

For his efforts to keep the Bucks in Milwaukee, the team presented him with a championship ring during the banner unveiling to begin the 2021-2022 season.

"This is one of the big days of my life," Kohl said when interviewed at the parade.

Herb Kohl was one of the most important figures in Wisconsin history—as a politician, philanthropist & as a sports fan & owner. He loved his @Bucks & they wouldn’t be here without him. I’m glad he got to see them win & witness a parade he made possible.



pic.twitter.com/Qau09afq3V — Stephen Watson (@SWatsonTV) December 28, 2023

Kohl's relationship to Wisconsin sports was not just limited to the Bucks, either. He was a childhood friend and college roommate of former MLB commissioner Bud Selig.

The former Wisconsin grad (1956) donated $25 million to his alma mater to help with the construction of the Kohl Center. It made history as the the single largest private donation in university history.

The Badgers basketball and hockey teams play in the facility. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Hall of Fame in 2007.

"I was very happy to be in a position to help build a first-rate, state-of-the-art sports arena," Kohl said. "I think it cements the university's reputation as one of the premier athletic programs in the Big Ten and the country."

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Herb Kohl pic.twitter.com/if8LEDfyyW — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) December 28, 2023

Kohl earned his Bachelor of Science from Wisconsin before earning his master's degree in business administration from Harvard University in 1958. He then served in the Army Reserves for six years from 1958 to 1954.

After that, he returned to Wisconsin to help run his family's grocery and department stores. Before he entered politics, he served as president of the Kohl family's company, which was eventually sold in 1979.

He won his U.S. Senator seat in 1989 and remained in that office until 2013.

"The office doesn't belong to me," he said when announcing his decision not to run for re-election. "It belongs to the people of Wisconsin, and there is something to be said for not staying in office too long."