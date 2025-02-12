Houston Texans offseason preview: C.J. Stroud needs a bit of help to finally get Houston over the hump

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 18: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

2024 season: 10-7, first in AFC South, lost to Chiefs in divisional playoffs

Overview: The Texans reached the divisional round of the playoffs for the second straight year under head coach DeMeco Ryans. They went 10-7 in the previous season, which continues a strong turnaround from the stretch of three- and four-win seasons that came before his arrival.

But the Texans have several issues to address this offseason, starting with how to protect their franchise quarterback. C.J. Stroud regressed in his sophomore campaign, and he threw 12 interceptions on the season. He still mounted a relatively successful playoff run. They also don’t have a lot of money to work with, which won’t make things easy. The good news for Houston is that many of its key pieces will be back next season.

The Texans split with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik this offseason. The new direction could help Stroud and at least give the offense a fresh look. The Texans appear to still have the advantage in the AFC South. If they make the right moves this offseason, they may finally take that next step and make a deeper run in the AFC playoffs. In reality, with what Stroud and the team has shown already, they aren't that far off.

Key free agents

WR Stefon DiggsDE Derek BarnettS Eric MurrayCB Kris BoydCB Jeff OkudahWR Robert Woods

Who's in/out: The Texans spent a lot to land Diggs, and he was playing well before he went down with his ACL injury. It's unclear if either he or the Texans will want to pursue a new deal. If he's healthy, there's no doubt the Texans could utilize him well in their system with Stroud. What that new deal looks like, and when Diggs will be healthy, remain to be seen.

The Texans signed Barnett to a one-year deal last offseason, and he finished with 26 tackles and five sacks while backing up Will Anderson Jr. If they can land another similar deal this time around, Barnett will be a great guy to keep.

Murray is set to hit the open market, too. He had a career-high 75 tackles and an interception this past season, his fifth with the Texans. Losing him would be a big blow for the secondary.

Key free-agent needs

Offensive lineSafetyWide receiver

Why the holes?

Stroud was sacked 54 times in the regular season, which was the third-most in the league, so boosting the offensive line needs to be a priority. While the Texans should draft a good lineman first, bringing in a veteran starter in free agency would be a great addition.

The Texans could also use help at safety, with Murray hitting free agency, and wide receiver, with potential departures and Tank Dell’s late-season knee injury that will likely cause him to miss part of the 2025 campaign. But, with limited resources, the Texans should focus on their offensive line before anything else.

Do they have the money?

No. The Texans enter the offseason at roughly $2.4 million over the cap. That's better than just eight other teams in the league.

Notable potential cuts

Edge, Denico AutryOL, Shaq Mason

Why they may be gone: Autry is an easy cut here for the Texans, and it would free up $9 million in cap space. The 34-year-old had just 13 tackles and three sacks during his first campaign in Houston, and he was suspended to start the year for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. For a team that needs to free up cap space, Autry is a prime target.

Mason would also save the Texans a good chunk of money (more than $9 million) if they release him after June 1. He allowed eight sacks and was part of a struggling offensive line that has to change, so moving on from him feels like a good move for Houston.

Draft picks

Round 1: No. 25Round 2: No. 58Round 3: No. 89Round 4Round 5 (from Buffalo)Round 7

Good draft fit

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Why him? Houston needs help on the offensive line, so bringing in a versatile lineman like Conerly would make a big impact right away. He improved a lot throughout his time with the Ducks, and he can slide in at either tackle spot for the Texans. While Conerly would be ideal, they should take the best available lineman in Round 1.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Wide receiver additions

The truth of the matter is that a system change and perhaps an influx of new talent is needed to rebuild an offensive line that fell apart last season. One has already taken place, with the team bringing in a new offensive coordinator. Nothing will move the needle for existing players like C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon and Nico Collins more than that change. However, don't rule out this team making multiple additions in the wide receiver room. Stefon Diggs is a free agent, and Tank Dell is a long shot to play significant snaps next season, if at all. The right complement to Collins could be a big-time fantasy winner. —Matt Harmon