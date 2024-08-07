How to identify good fantasy rankings and 12 rankings to keep an eye on | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus:

(4:30) - What goes into actually making good fantasy rankings

(13:30) - Position group hard to rank and project: Houston Texans WRs

(24:35) - Position group hard to rank and project: Chicago Bears WRs

(34:50) - Player hard to rank and project: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

(42:10) - Position group hard to rank and project: Tennessee Titans RBs

(45:40) - Position group hard to rank and project: Denver Broncos RBs

(48:05) - Position group hard to rank and project: Buffalo Bills WRs

(53:50) - 6 players Paulsen has above consensus ADP

