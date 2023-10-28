How to watch the Oregon vs. Utah college football game today

Tez Johnson Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates after a long gain against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson) (Andy Nelson/AP)

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 90 games taking place just in Week 9. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah game. Are you ready to watch the Oregon Ducks face the Utah Utes? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 9 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

How to watch Oregon vs. Utah game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

Game: Oregon vs. Utah

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

When is the Oregon vs. Utah game?

The Ducks visit the Utes on their home turf this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Oregon vs. Utah game on?

Today's Oregon at Utah game will air on Fox, which you may have free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

College football games this week:

Week 9

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Liberty at Western Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville State at Florida International | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

UTEP at Sam Houston | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Georgia State at Georgia Southern | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

South Carolina State at North Carolina Central | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 27

Brown at Penn | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 28

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas | 12 p.m. | FOX

Indiana at No. 10 Penn State | 12 p.m. | CBS

No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ABC

UMass at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

UConn at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Maryland at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

South Carolina at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Houston at Kansas State | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

West Virginia at UCF | 12 p.m. | FS1

Tulsa at SMU | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Howard at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Duquesne at Sacred Heart | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Columbia at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Lafayette at Georgetown | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Bucknell at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Holy Cross at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

UNI at Illinois State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Princeton at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Stetson at Drake | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at VMI | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Clemson at NC State | 2 p.m. | The CW

Morgan State at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri State at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota State at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

East Tennessee State at Furman | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Mercer at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Southern Utah | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Colorado at Montana | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at Houston Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State at Nicholls | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Lincoln (CA) at Kennesaw State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

The Citadel at Samford | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Memphis at North Texas | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

BYU at No. 7 Texas | 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Pitt at No. 14 Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Virginia at Miami (Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Mississippi State at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Michigan State at Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Purdue at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Iowa State at Baylor | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

East Carolina at UTSA | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Miss at Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (in Birmingham, Ala.) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 24 USC at Cal | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 22 Tulane at Rice | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

North Alabama at Austin Peay | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana State at Idaho | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Dartmouth at Harvard | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UIW at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Bryant at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Western Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Arkansas State at UL Monroe | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Tarleton State at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Morehead State at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Wyoming at Boise State | 5:30 p.m. | FS2

Marshall at Coastal Carolina | 6 p.m. | NFL Network

No. 5 Washington at Stanford | 7 p.m. | FS1

No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Troy at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Colorado at No. 23 UCLA | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Washington State at Arizona State | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Cincinnati at Oklahoma State | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Old Dominion at No. 25 James Madison | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Northwestern State at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho State at Sacramento State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

New Mexico at Nevada | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

UNLV at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

San Jose State at Hawai'i | 12 a.m. Sunday | Spectrum Sports PPV

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023: