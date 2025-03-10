How to watch Season 8 of 'American Idol': Channel, new judges and more

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo during "American Idol" Season 8 Judges Photo Call on October 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

One of American Idol's biggest success stories has got to be Carrie Underwood, the winner of the show's fourth season who went on to become a massive country star with hits like "Before He Cheats" and "Jesus, Take The Wheel." Underwood is returning to her roots as a judge on the popular singing competition which had its season 8 premiere Sunday, March 9. Underwood is joined at the judges' table by Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan who have both been with the show for the past seven seasons, ever since it was rebooted and changed networks from Fox to ABC. While this season has already featured several promising contestants, one of the most notable is Baylee Littrell, whose father happens to be Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys. (You can catch Baylee's audition, featuring his famous dad, right here.)

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this season of American Idol every week.

When is the American Idol season 8 premiere?

Season 8 of America Idol premiered on ABC Sunday, March 9. The show airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is American Idol season 8 on?

American Idol airs live on ABC and will stream the following day on Hulu.

How to watch American Idol without cable:

There are several ways you can watch ABC live without cable, including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. American Idol will also stream on Hulu each week, the after it airs.

American Idol season 8 judges

This season, American Idol season 4 winner Carrie Underwood returns to the place where it all began for her and will be taking over for Katy Perry as American Idol's newest judge. The judges' panel will be rounded out by Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and of course, longtime host Ryan Seacrest is also back. The show will also introduce a new role, or should we say a new roll, as Jelly Roll will be joining as the show's first-ever artist in residence.

