How to watch Wimbledon today: Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Final updates, free streaming tips and more

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The tennis world has returned to the gorgeous grass courts at All England Club for the oldest tournament in the world: Wimbledon 2023. The Wimbledon Women's Singles Final saw unseeded Markéta Vondroušová win against Ons Jabeur in a 6-4, 6-4 victory. Headed into the Men's Final, fresh off claiming his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Novak Djokovic has his eyes on the prize — defending his 2022 Wimbledon title this year and tying his Wimbledon wins with Roger Federer. Now, it's time for Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to meet again on the court in a rematch of the biggest showdown at this year's French Open.

Here’s how you can catch all the action on the grass court during Wimbledon 2023, and stream the tennis Grand Slam in the US, including channels, schedule, livestream info, how you can watch Wimbledon for free and more.

How to watch Wimbledon Final in the US:

Date: July 16

Location: All England Club, London, UK

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, ESPN+, VPN

When is the Wimbledon Men's Final?

This year’s Men's Singles Final match will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Who is playing in the Men's Final at Wimbledon 2023?

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will battle it out on the grass court at The Championships Final.

What channel is Wimbledon on?

The Wimbledon Final is airing on ESPN. Coverage will also stream on ESPN+, and the Tennis Channel will be showing even more coverage throughout the tournament. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch Wimbledon in 2023:

How to watch Wimbledon for free:

This year, the BBC will once again cover the entire tournament across BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button for UK audiences. All of the BBC's free Wimbledon coverage will stream live on BBC iPlayer. Tuning in from the US but want to watch the grand Slam for free like the Brits? We've got you covered.

2023 Wimbledon schedule:

July 16

Men’s Final, Women’s Doubles Final: 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

Every way to stream Wimbledon 2023: