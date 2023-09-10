How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots this afternoon on CBS

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs downfield during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Fall and football are finally here. The 2023 NFL football season opened September 7 with a match between the Detroit Lions and last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Up next, it's time for a jam-packed Sunday football lineup, including the Philadelphia Eagles at the New England Patriots game. The Eagles vs. Patriots game will air on CBS today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Eagles at Patriots showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game:

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Eagles vs. Patriots game on?

Sunday afternoon's Eagles vs. Patriots game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the Eagles at Patriots game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Eagles vs. Patriots game?

Sunday football schedule this week

The Eagles at Patriots game isn't the only one to catch this weekend. There are 14 football games to watch this Sunday. Here's the Sunday football schedule, plus where to watch Sunday football games.

Sunday, September 10:

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: