Hunter's moon lights up the night sky: See the photos

Biggest And Brightest Super Full Moon Of The Year Observed Across China FOSHAN, CHINA - OCTOBER 17: The full hunter's moon rises in the night sky on October 17, 2024 in Foshan, Guangdong Province of China. The hunter's moon is the first full moon after the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 22 in 2024. Super Hunter's moon on October 17 will be the biggest and brightest full moon of 2024. (Photo by Wang Qingwu/VCG via Getty Images) (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

The hunter’s moon — the largest supermoon of 2024 — is illuminating the night sky this week, casting a stunning scene for celestial gazers.

This supermoon, the third of four supermoons expected to be seen this year, peaked at 7:26 a.m. ET on Thursday, but will appear full through Friday morning.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the hunter's moon is the full moon that comes after the harvest moon, which appeared in the sky last month.

"It rises around the same time for several nights, providing early light for fall harvests and hunting activities," the news outlet reports. "The Farmer's Almanac explains that the term 'hunter's moon' refers to the period after leaves have fallen, making prey easier to spot for hunters with the added moonlight."

The next supermoon — which happens when a full moon appears at the same time that the moon reaches its closest point to earth — is expected to peak on Nov. 15.

