Hurricane Idalia live updates: Evacuations ordered as storm forecast to make landfall in Florida

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Tropical Storm Idalia moves between Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, left, and Cuba, right. Idalia intensified early Monday and was expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida's Gulf coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. (NOAA via AP) (AP)

By Kate Murphy, Yahoo News

Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

The storm, currently a Category 3, is forecast to slam the state’s Gulf Coast — and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning residents to make sure they have a plan in place before the hurricane hits.

All flights out of Tampa International Airport were canceled on Tuesday. Orlando International said it does not “foresee any significant impact to our operations at this time.”

The National Weather Service warned that those who live in Florida’s Big Bend area need to make final preparations for the storm today.

“To put this system into the historical context, there are NO major hurricanes in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay,” forecasters warned. “Don’t mess around with this.”

The Yahoo News team will be tracking the path of the hurricane in our blog below.

